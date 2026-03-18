Phanes Therapeutics to Present Three Clinical Posters at AACR 2026

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology, announced that they will present three posters from their ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial with spevatamig (PT886), a first-in-class bispecific antibody targeting CLDN18.2 and CD47, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) held on April 17-22 in San Diego, CA. All three posters will be presented under the Phase II and Phase III Clinical Trials Session. Details of each presentation are below:

Title: Pharmacokinetics of spevatamig (PT886), a bispecific antibody targeting CLDN18.2 and CD47, in patients with advanced gastrointestinal cancers as monotherapy or combination therapy

Date/Time: 4/20/2026 | 2:00-5:00 PM PST

Location: Poster Section 52

Poster Board Number: 8

Abstract Presentation Number: CT144

First Author: Anwaar Saeed, MD, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Title: Reducing nausea and vomiting while maintaining the full potential for efficacy with spevatamig, a CLDN18.2xCD47 bispecific antibody

Date/Time: 4/20/2026 | 2:00-5:00 PM PST

Location: Poster Section 52

Poster Board Number: 6

Abstract Presentation Number: CT142

First Author: Michael Overman, MD, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Title: Resolved hematological toxicities associated with anti-CD47 agents using a bispecific design involving an optimized anti-CD47 arm: A clinical proof of concept study

Date/Time: 4/20/2026 | 2:00-5:00 PM PST

Location: Poster Section 52

Poster Board Number: 7

Abstract Presentation Number: CT143

First Author: Harshabad Singh, MD, Mass General Brigham

ABOUT SPEVATAMIG

Spevatamig is a first-in-class native IgG-like bispecific antibody (bsAb) targeting claudin 18.2 and CD47. It was granted orphan drug designation (ODD) for the treatment of pancreatic cancer by the FDA in 2022 and was granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of patients with metastatic claudin 18.2-positive pancreatic adenocarcinoma in 2024. In 2023, Phanes entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Merck (known as MSD outside the US and Canada) to study spevatamig in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, pembrolizumab.

The US multi-center Phase 1/2 clinical trial of spevatamig (NCT05482893) is evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of spevatamig in patients with advanced gastric, gastroesophageal junction, pancreatic ductal or biliary tract adenocarcinomas. The Phase 2 study of spevatamig has begun in China (CTR20241655).

ABOUT PHANES THERAPEUTICS

Phanes Therapeutics is a San Diego–based, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing a wholly owned portfolio of differentiated antibody therapeutics for solid tumors. Phanes is conducting Phase 1/2 trials across three in-house developed programs. The most advanced asset spevatamig, a first-in-class CLDN18.2 × CD47 bispecific antibody developed using Phanes' proprietary technology platforms, has demonstrated positive Phase 2 results in first-line metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Peluntamig, a DLL3 × CD47 bispecific, is in clinical development for small cell lung cancer and neuroendocrine carcinomas. Both programs have received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations. Mavrostobart, a best-in-class anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, further expands Phanes' differentiated immuno-oncology pipeline.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Phanes Therapeutics, Inc.