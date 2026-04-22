Phanes Therapeutics to Present Updated Phase 2 Clinical Trial Results of Spevatamig (PT886) in Combination with Chemotherapy in Frontline Treatment of Metastatic PDAC at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology, announced that they will present updated Phase 2 results of spevatamig (PT886) in combination with chemotherapy in frontline (1L) treatment of metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting held on May 29 – June 2, 2026 in Chicago. Details of the presentation are below:

Title: Spevatamig (PT886), a claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2)/CD47 bispecific antibody, in combination with gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel (GnP) in frontline (1L) treatment of metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC)

Date/Time: May 30, 2026, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Abstract #: 4192

Poster #: 175

First Author: Anwaar Saeed, MD, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

ABOUT SPEVATAMIG

Spevatamig is a first-in-class native IgG-like bispecific antibody (bsAb) targeting claudin 18.2 and CD47. It was granted orphan drug designation (ODD) for the treatment of pancreatic cancer by the FDA in 2022 and was granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of patients with metastatic claudin 18.2-positive pancreatic adenocarcinoma in 2024. In 2023, Phanes entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Merck (known as MSD outside the US and Canada) to study spevatamig in combination with pembrolizumab.

Phanes is conducting clinical trials with spevatamig in multiple cancer indications, including a Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy of spevatamig in combination with chemotherapy in first-line PDAC patients. As of April 2026, 180 patients globally have been dosed with spevatamig collectively in monotherapy and combination therapy settings.

ABOUT PHANES THERAPEUTICS

Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology. Currently, it is conducting three Phase 2 clinical trials with spevatamig, peluntamig, and mavrostobart. Both spevatamig and peluntamig are first-in-class bispecific antibodies and have been granted orphan drug and Fast Track designations by the FDA.

The company has built a strong pipeline by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms: PACbody®, SPECpair® and ATACCbody® to develop novel biologics that address high unmet medical needs in cancer.

For more information about Phanes Therapeutics, please visit www.phanesthera.com.

For business development or media inquiries, please contact [email protected] or [email protected], respectively.

SOURCE Phanes Therapeutics, Inc.