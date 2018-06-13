Pharma Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market to Represent a Significant Expansion at 3.5% CAGR During 2018 - 2028 - Future Market Insights

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677274/Future_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg )



Being a large volume commodity, utilisation of sodium bicarbonate in the pharmaceutical industry is relatively niche, wherein high purity product grade is utilised. However, when deciding whether or not to use a medicine, researchers in the pharmaceutical market weigh the risks and ramifications of new drug innovations and formulations. And the will to use this medicine by caregivers and patients is a subject of constant study. Studies have revealed that using sodium bicarbonate is not harmful for human health; in fact, using it as a drug can be helpful in the treatment and relief of some diseases.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6826

Administering Sodium Bicarbonate to Pregnant Women Found Effective in Inducing Natural Childbirth

Researchers from the University of Liverpool and Karolinska Institute in Sweden have discovered that giving pharma grade sodium bicarbonate to women in labour would increase their chances of having a natural, vaginal delivery. A set of women were given pharma grade sodium bicarbonate along with oxytocin and another set was only given oxytocin - a drug that helps strengthen contractions. It was found that the intake of bicarbonate of soda increased the chances of a vaginal delivery by 17% as compared to only administering oxytocin that helped in labour contraction in very few cases, leaving emergency caesarean section as the only option for the other cases. According to researchers, this kind of therapeutic use of pharma grade sodium bicarbonate will decrease Amniotic Fluid Lactate (AFL) - high levels of which mostly lead to operative interventions.

In another study, pharma grade sodium bicarbonate, when taken as a supplement by young swimmers, was found to increase their performance by regulating the blood buffering power. Also, when athletes took this compound in controlled measures, they displayed reduced signs of lactate concentration and digestive symptoms such as cramps and abdominal pain.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customised insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-6826

Developing Pharmaceutical Sector in Certain Countries Anticipated to Attract Huge Global Investments

Low cost treatments using pharma grade sodium bicarbonate have the potential to improve mortality rates in developing nations with a thriving pharmaceutical sector. This is projected to create traction in the global market for pharma grade sodium bicarbonate therapeutics. Additionally, favourable government policies including those pertaining to foreign direct investments, healthcare facilities and infrastructure development programmes such as cluster development in the pharmaceuticals sector are likely to trigger revenue growth of the global pharma grade sodium bicarbonate market.

The demand for pharmaceutical grade sodium bicarbonate is largely driven by increasing healthcare expenditure and rising demand for pharmaceutical products utilising sodium bicarbonate.

Preview Analysis on Pharma Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market Segmentation By Application - API, Excipients, Antacids, Haemodialysis, Tablet Coating, Toothpaste, Others; Grade- Fine, Coarse: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pharma-grade-sodium-bicarbonate-market

More from Chemicals & Materials Market Intelligence:

Ion Exchange Resins Market Segmentation Product Type - Cation Exchange Resins, Anion Exchange Resins and Others; Application - Power Generation, Chemical & Fertilizers, Food & Beverages, Electrical & Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Paper & Pulp, Domestic & Wastewater Treatment and Others: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ion-exchange-resins-market



Segmentation Product Type - Cation Exchange Resins, Anion Exchange Resins and Others; Application - Power Generation, Chemical & Fertilizers, Food & Beverages, Electrical & Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Paper & Pulp, Domestic & Wastewater Treatment and Others: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ion-exchange-resins-market Glass Container Market Segmentation By Product Type - Glass Bottle (Sauce/Syrup Bottle, French Bottle, Boston Round Bottles, Glass Jugs, Others), Glass Jars (Mason Jars, Hexagonal Jars, Paragon Glass Jars, Straight Jars, Other Jars), Glass Vials (Food Grade Vials, Pharma Grade Vials) and Candle Glass Container; By End Use - Cosmetics & Perfumes, Pharmaceuticals, Food Packaging, Beverage Packaging; By Colour - Amber Glass Containers, Blue Glass Containers and Clear Glass Containers: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/container-glass-market



Segmentation By Product Type - Glass Bottle (Sauce/Syrup Bottle, French Bottle, Boston Round Bottles, Glass Jugs, Others), Glass Jars (Mason Jars, Hexagonal Jars, Paragon Glass Jars, Straight Jars, Other Jars), Glass Vials (Food Grade Vials, Pharma Grade Vials) and Candle Glass Container; By End Use - Cosmetics & Perfumes, Pharmaceuticals, Food Packaging, Beverage Packaging; By Colour - Amber Glass Containers, Blue Glass Containers and Clear Glass Containers: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/container-glass-market Fluoropolymer Films Market Segmentation By Product Type - PTFE, FEP, PFA, PVF, PVDF, ETFE and Others (ECTFE, PCTFE, Etc.); By End Use - Automotive & Aerospace, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial & Equipment, Packaging and Others: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fluoropolymer-film-market

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Insights

Contact Us:

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018

Valley Cottage, NY 10989

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com



Press Office: Press@futuremrketinsights.com

FMI Blog: http://www.fmiblog.com/

Website: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE Future Market Insights