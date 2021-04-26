PharmAbcine to Present at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2021 Annual Meeting

DAEJEON, South Korea, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of antibody therapeutics, announced today that the company will present an e-poster featuring non-clinical data of PMC-403 at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2021 Annual Meeting.

ARVO is the largest and most respected eye and vision research organization including nearly 11,000 researchers from over 75 countries around the world. This year's event will take place virtually over May 1-7, 2021.

PMC-403 is a novel agonistic antibody that binds directly to Tie2 receptors on endothelial cells. Once the molecule binds to the receptors, it promotes the stabilization of leaky blood vessels. It could potentially be a therapeutic drug for broad indications in both non-ocular and ocular pathological vessel-related diseases.

The e-poster presentation includes the non-clinical data of PMC-403 from laser-induced Choroidal Neovascularization (CNV) animal models which are widely used for studies in neovascular ophthalmological diseases such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

"Our participation in this meeting is especially meaningful because this marks an important step toward expanding from the oncology-exclusive pipeline to the non-oncology area," said Dr. Jin-San Yoo, CEO of PharmAbcine. "We are looking forward to presenting the highly encouraging data."

PharmAbcine's abstract and e-poster will be available at the ARVO website on May 5th. The details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Details

Presentation Type: Poster Session

Presentation Title: A Novel Tie2 activating monoclonal antibody ameliorates the lesion of choroidal neovascularization in monkey and mouse

Session Title: CNV

Abstract #: 3538580

Session Date/Times: May 5, 2021 from 2:45 PM to 4:30 PM EDT

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, pulmonology, to renal pathology.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state of the art antibody generation services.

PharmAbcine also has unique knowhow in the area of the antibody production, early drug development, and clinical development.

