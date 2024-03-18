PharmaCann Introduces Three New Brands to New York Market

P3, Full Melt and #HASH hit shelves this month as the Company expands its partnership with Mission Green Alliance in New York

CHICAGO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaCann Inc. ("PharmaCann" or the "Company"), one of the nation's largest privately held, vertically integrated cannabis companies, today announced its P3, Full Melt and #HASH brands will become available in New York. P3 and Full Melt are now on shelves for adult use consumers and medical patients at the Company's Verilife Albany location, as well as wholesale partners throughout the state. #HASH is expected to make its New York debut in the following weeks.

P3, Full Melt and #HASH will join PharmaCann's matter., LivWell and Magnitude brands already available in New York. The introduction of these new products to the New York marketplace exemplifies PharmaCann's commitment to serving customers and patients with a variety of premium offerings for every type of consumer.

"From its unparalleled culture to its imaginative style, there is no place in the world like New York, which is why we are thrilled to bring our latest brands, products and philanthropic efforts to the Empire State," said PharmaCann CEO Brett Novey. "We are eager to elevate the cannabis experience for adult use consumers and medical patients through the introduction of P3, Full Melt and #HASH. For those who have been negatively impacted by the War on Drugs, we remain hopeful that our efforts will aid in the de-stigmatization of cannabis. We are proud to be a part of the growing New York cannabis community and remain committed to delivering new and innovative product offerings throughout the state."

In addition, PharmaCann has partnered with Mission Green Alliance in New York in an effort to raise funds for the nonprofit's mission to secure the release of individuals serving time for cannabis-related offenses and to create pathways toward expungement. PharmaCann and Mission Green Alliance partnered in Q3 of 2023 and have since raised upwards of $147,000 in conjunction with the Company's retailers LivWell and Verilife across markets, of which PharmaCann presented a check to Mission Green Alliance in February. PharmaCann looks forward to continuing to support Mission Green Alliance in New York.

"We are immensely grateful for PharmaCann's generous support of Mission Green through the roundup program," said Weldon Angelos, President & Co-founder of Mission Green Alliance. "PharmaCann's contribution is not just a financial boost; it's a powerful endorsement of our mission to advocate for cannabis reform and support those who have been unjustly impacted by outdated laws. This partnership amplifies our efforts and enables us to extend our reach, providing much-needed assistance and driving meaningful change. Together, we are making a significant impact, demonstrating the positive role that socially responsible businesses can play in correcting injustices and shaping a more equitable future. PharmaCann's support is a testament to the strength of collaboration in advancing the cause of justice and compassion in our society."

The expansion of PharmaCann's family of brands in New York follows the commencement of adult use sales at PharmaCann's Verilife Albany retail location. Verilife Albany, the first medical operator to begin adult use sales in the state, is one of the Company's four retail locations in New York, including Amherst, Bronx and Liverpool. For more information regarding the Company's retail locations, products and services in New York, please visit https://www.pharmacann.com/.

About PharmaCann

PharmaCann Inc. is one of the nation's largest privately held, vertically integrated cannabis companies, providing safe, reliable, and high-quality cannabis products to people in both the medical and adult-use markets. The PharmaCann geographic footprint includes dispensaries and cultivation and processing operations in eight states. For more information about PharmaCann, please visit Pharmacann.com.

