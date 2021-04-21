PharmaCann Launches New matter.lite Product Line

CHICAGO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaCann Inc., one of the nation's largest privately held cannabis companies, announced the launch of matter.lite, a line of lower potency cannabis products, which are available at the Company's Illinois Verilife dispensaries.

"Our new matter.lite product line was developed to meet the needs of patients and customers interested in a more mild cannabis experience," said Brett Novey, Chief Executive Officer of PharmaCann. "This new collection of products is perfect for newer users interested in exploring the benefits of cannabis, or for experienced users interested in a lower potency cannabis option."

The new matter.lite product line currently includes gummies, vapes, and tinctures.

The 2.5mg THC, 10-pack matter.lite gummies are available in 1:1 and 1:0 THC|CBD options, and are offered in mango and raspberry flavors.

The matter.lite lower-potency 0.5g vape cartridge, Blue Dream, is 1:1 THC|CBD, which is approximately half the potency of a traditional vape.

The matter.lite raspberry tincture, with absorption technology that aids in a faster onset, is offered in 1mg THC drops.

"We are responding to requests for products that are available for a variety of consumption needs," said Mehul Patel, Chief Operating Officer of PharmaCann. "Our matter.lite line broadens our diverse menu and provides our Verilife patients and customers with an optimal combination of offerings to improve their lives through cannabis."

matter.lite products can be pre-ordered online for pick up at Illinois Verilife dispensaries. For more information or to pre-order products, visit www.verilife.com .

About Verilife

PharmaCann Inc. operates its dispensaries under the name Verilife. Verilife is committed to helping people feel better and live better by dispelling outdated perceptions associated with cannabis and encouraging a new appreciation of its many benefits. For more information, please visit www.verilife.com .

About PharmaCann

PharmaCann Inc. is one of the nation's largest, privately held, vertically integrated cannabis companies, providing safe, reliable, and high-quality cannabis products to people in both the medical and adult-use markets. The PharmaCann geographic footprint includes Verilifie dispensaries and cultivation and processing operations in six states. For more information about PharmaCann, please visit www.pharmacann.com.

