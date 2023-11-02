Pharmaceutical and Food Industries Drive Demand for Active and Intelligent Nano-Enabled Packaging Solutions

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Nov, 2023, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nano-enabled Packaging Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nano-enabled packaging market is poised for substantial growth, it is expected to reach $48.86 billion in 2028 from $35.15 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.6%. 

The market is primarily driven by increasing demand from the food and beverage sector. In 2018 alone, paper-based packaging for food and beverage products witnessed a remarkable 24% increase. One of the key catalysts for this growth is nanotechnology, which is making significant inroads into various sectors, including packaging.

The food and beverage industry, in particular, is experiencing rapid advancements in product safety, shelf life extension, cost-effectiveness, environmental sustainability, and enhanced consumer convenience—all of which are being achieved through the integration of nanotechnology into packaging solutions. Nano-enabled packaging is proving to be a game-changer, offering antibacterial, mechanical, and barrier properties that improve food packaging's overall quality. This technology enhances not only the safety but also the color, flavor, taste, texture, and consistency of food products while increasing the bioavailability and nutrient absorption. Furthermore, the inclusion of nanoparticles in packaging allows consumers to be informed about a product's safety attributes and even serves as a means to release preservatives, thereby extending the shelf life of packaged foods.

The food and beverage packaging industry is also benefiting from various nanosensors, including array biosensors, electronic noses, nanocantilevers, nano-test strips, nanoparticles in solution, and more. Packaging integrated with nanosensors is instrumental in monitoring the external and internal conditions of food products and containers throughout the entire food supply chain.

In addition to the food sector, the pharmaceutical industry is also driving the demand for nano-enabled packaging. By extending the shelf life of packaged medicines and acting as an antibacterial barrier, nanotechnology-enabled packaging ensures the chemical and physical stability of drugs, protecting them from environmental contaminants such as light, moisture, and air.

Active packaging, a key technology in this domain, utilizes nanoparticles to shield products from external influences. This approach employs various functionalities, including oxygen scavengers, carbon dioxide producers, water vapor removers, ethanol releasers, and ethylene removers. Such technology is expected to cater to the evolving needs of both the food and beverage industry and the pharmaceutical sector.

Moreover, intelligent and smart packaging solutions are emerging to detect microbiological or biochemical changes in food, such as the development of specific infections or the presence of gases that can lead to spoilage. Additionally, these technologies serve as valuable tracking tools to ensure food safety and combat product fraud.

As a result, the global nano-enabled packaging market is positioned for substantial growth, driven by the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. With ongoing developments in packaging technology, the demand for nano-enabled packaging is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned 

  • Danaflex Nano LLC.
  • Amcor plc
  • Sonoco Products Co.
  • BASF SE
  • Avery Dennison Corp.
  • Tetra Pak International S.A.
  • DuPont Teijin Films
  • Sealed Air Corporation
  • Sidel Group
  • Innovia Films Ltd.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Nano-enabled Packaging market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

Nano-enabled Packaging Market, By Sales Channel:

  • Offline
  • Online

Nano-enabled Packaging Market, By Technology:

  • Active Packaging
  • Intelligent and Smart Packaging
  • Others

Nano-enabled Packaging Market, By Application:

  • Food and Beverages
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Personal Care
  • Others

Nano-enabled Packaging Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Mexico
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • France
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Switzerland
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ymntxc

