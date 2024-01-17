Pharmaceutical Compliance Audits: Adapting to Enhanced FDA Inspection Protocols, 2 Day Online Training Seminar

The "Internal and External / Supplier Audits Essentials" seminar


What to expect from US FDA and other external inspections/audits. How to conduct internal and supplier/vendor audits. Factor US FDA compliance inspection emphasis into the company's audit preparedness and replicate key points for internal and supplier audits.

Using the field tested techniques presented in this seminar, an internal and/or supplier audit can provide much the same early warnings as a real FDA compliance cGMP audit. This seminar will provide test scripts and rationale for a 'model' for company internal and supplier audits. It will describe a 'typical' US FDA inspection, and points to replicate with an internal audit or supplier audit. The Notification, the Agenda/Audit Plan, daily reporting, Draft Final Report, Formal Final Report, Templates/examples. The company internal audit as a training tools. What to concentrate on when a notice of a regulatory inspection is first received.

Why You Should Attend:

Each year U.S. FDA cGMP compliance inspections get tougher. In the EU and Asia, companies that pass notified-body inspections/audits with glowing reports fail their first FDA inspection and often also receive Warning Letters. Improvement in a company's internal and vendor audit program, and adding remote or virtual audits to the company toolbox can greatly facilitate addressing this increased emphasis. And what should a company do to prepare for a cGMP inspection.

This seminar will look at basic areas of difference in emphasis. Also, these changes/differences in focus have a major impact on individual compliance objectives, efforts and measurements of success. Pre-, during- and post audit.

It further evaluates the chief areas of FDA cGMP compliance inspections and evaluate the actual and anticipated changes in emphasis, and how to better prepare with a company's supplemental internal audit program, as well as harmonize these audits to FDA expectations re: Part 11, cybersecurity, et al.

Who Should Attend:

  • Senior Management
  • Quality Assurance Departments
  • Regulatory Affairs Departments
  • Research and Development Departments
  • Company/Vendor Auditors
  • Manufacturing Departments
  • Engineering Departments
  • Operations Departments
  • Production Departments
  • Consultants
  • All personnel tasked with any compliance inspections/audits, computer systems, project management, and those who soon hope to be.

Course Agenda:

DAY 1

  • The key purposes of the internal- and vendor-audit program.
  • Key Requirements of US 21 CFR 820 device and 21 CFR 211 drug cGMPs
  • 21 CFR Part 11
  • Adapt the FDA 'QSIT' (device) Inspection/Audit 'Model'
  • Key Internal Audit Elements
  • Cybersecurity
  • Data Integrity

DAY 2 

  • The Audit Schedule, Audit Plan, Draft Audit Report
  • Conduct of Post-audit Actions; Formal Audit Report
  • Sample Audit Questionnaires and Worksheets
  • Suppler and Quality Agreements' Audits
  • Key Vendor Audit Elements
  • Required Documentation
  • QSIT focus.

