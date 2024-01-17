Pharmaceutical Compliance Audits: Adapting to Enhanced FDA Inspection Protocols, 2 Day Online Training Seminar

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internal and External / Supplier Audits Essentials" seminar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



What to expect from US FDA and other external inspections/audits. How to conduct internal and supplier/vendor audits. Factor US FDA compliance inspection emphasis into the company's audit preparedness and replicate key points for internal and supplier audits.



Using the field tested techniques presented in this seminar, an internal and/or supplier audit can provide much the same early warnings as a real FDA compliance cGMP audit. This seminar will provide test scripts and rationale for a 'model' for company internal and supplier audits. It will describe a 'typical' US FDA inspection, and points to replicate with an internal audit or supplier audit. The Notification, the Agenda/Audit Plan, daily reporting, Draft Final Report, Formal Final Report, Templates/examples. The company internal audit as a training tools. What to concentrate on when a notice of a regulatory inspection is first received.



Why You Should Attend:



Each year U.S. FDA cGMP compliance inspections get tougher. In the EU and Asia, companies that pass notified-body inspections/audits with glowing reports fail their first FDA inspection and often also receive Warning Letters. Improvement in a company's internal and vendor audit program, and adding remote or virtual audits to the company toolbox can greatly facilitate addressing this increased emphasis. And what should a company do to prepare for a cGMP inspection.

This seminar will look at basic areas of difference in emphasis. Also, these changes/differences in focus have a major impact on individual compliance objectives, efforts and measurements of success. Pre-, during- and post audit.

It further evaluates the chief areas of FDA cGMP compliance inspections and evaluate the actual and anticipated changes in emphasis, and how to better prepare with a company's supplemental internal audit program, as well as harmonize these audits to FDA expectations re: Part 11, cybersecurity, et al.



Who Should Attend:

Senior Management

Quality Assurance Departments

Regulatory Affairs Departments

Research and Development Departments

Company/Vendor Auditors

Manufacturing Departments

Engineering Departments

Operations Departments

Production Departments

Consultants

All personnel tasked with any compliance inspections/audits, computer systems, project management, and those who soon hope to be.

Course Agenda:

DAY 1

The key purposes of the internal- and vendor-audit program.

Key Requirements of US 21 CFR 820 device and 21 CFR 211 drug cGMPs

21 CFR Part 11

Adapt the FDA 'QSIT' (device) Inspection/Audit 'Model'

Key Internal Audit Elements

Cybersecurity

Data Integrity

DAY 2

The Audit Schedule, Audit Plan, Draft Audit Report

Conduct of Post-audit Actions; Formal Audit Report

Sample Audit Questionnaires and Worksheets

Suppler and Quality Agreements' Audits

Key Vendor Audit Elements

Required Documentation

QSIT focus.

