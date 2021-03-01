Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market to grow by $ 69.09 bn in 2020 - 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Cadila Healthcare Ltd. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio
Mar 01, 2021, 12:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market and it is poised to grow by $ 69.09 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Get Free sample report in MINUTES
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
Availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 69.09 bn.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Catalent Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., ICON Plc, IQVIA Holding Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Lonza Group Ltd., PRA Health Sciences Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?
The advent of big data is one of the major factors driving the market.
- How big is the North America market?
The North America region will contribute to 36% of the market share.
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
- Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The point of care diagnostics market size has the potential to grow by USD 10.69 billion during 2020-2024. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get a FREE sample report in minutes
- Prostate Biopsy Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The prostate biopsy market size has the potential to grow by USD 380.23 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights:Get a FREE sample report in minutes
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Catalent Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., ICON Plc, IQVIA Holding Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Lonza Group Ltd., PRA Health Sciences Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The advent of big data will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market is segmented as below:
- Service
- CMO
- CRO
- Geographic Landscape
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- ROW
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41601
Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market report covers the following areas:
- Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market Size
- Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market Trends
- Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets as one of the prime reasons driving the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
- Catalent Inc.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- ICON Plc
- IQVIA Holding Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- PRA Health Sciences Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page:https://www.technavio.com/report/pharmaceutical-contract-research-and-manufacturing-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article