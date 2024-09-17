Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market to Hit USD 2,546 Billion by 2029 | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1085

Injectable Drug Delivery Sector Leading the Market

Injectable drug delivery holds the largest market share among administration routes, primarily due to its effectiveness in managing chronic diseases. Injectables offer advantages over oral medications by improving patient adherence and reducing dosing frequency. Advances in injectable technologies, aimed at minimizing needle pain and complications, are further fueling growth in this segment.

Hospitals to Experience Rapid Market Expansion

The pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented by facility of use, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, home care settings, and other facilities. Hospitals are projected to see the most substantial growth due to high patient traffic, increased need for various medications and delivery devices, a rise in surgeries, and a growing prevalence of chronic diseases, which are driving up hospital admissions and, consequently, the demand for drug delivery solutions.

Asia Pacific Region Poised for Significant Growth

The pharmaceutical drug delivery market is divided into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years, driven by the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies, a growing patient population with chronic conditions, increased healthcare spending, and government efforts to enhance access to pharmaceutical treatments in the region.

Major Market Players and Their Strategies

Prominent players in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), Bayer AG (Germany), Amgen, Inc. (US), AbbVie Inc. (US), Genmab A/S (Denmark), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), and AstraZeneca (UK).

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Focuses on Innovation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., a leading player in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market, offers a broad range of products across major therapeutic areas. The company emphasizes product innovation and R&D, with an annual R&D expenditure of approximately USD 15 million, accounting for 17.7% of its total revenue. Johnson & Johnson has a strong presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa. To ensure continued growth, the company pursues partnerships, agreements, and mergers and acquisitions to expand its product portfolio and regional reach.

Novartis AG: A Key Market Leader

Novartis AG stands out in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market due to its extensive global presence and strong brand recognition. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio in therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology. Novartis focuses on high-growth fields and prioritizes resource allocation to these areas. The company strengthens its business through strategic partnerships, collaborations, and agreements to enhance its operations and market position.

