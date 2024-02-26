Pharmaceutical Industry Research Highlights Sustainability and Growth Opportunities Through 6P Framework Implementation

News provided by

Research and Markets

26 Feb, 2024, 20:15 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities and Business Models Driving Sustainability in Pharmaceuticals Industry" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Comprehensive Research Publication Illuminates the Path Forward for Pharma Companies Embracing ESG Goals and UN SDGs

In a significant stride toward a sustainable future, the pharmaceutical industry is witnessing a transformation as companies across the globe are stepping up their commitment to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) principles.

In light of the European Green Deal, the Paris Agreement, and post-pandemic enlightenment, a rigorous analysis of this evolution has been documented in a new research publication. This in-depth study offers insight into the pharmaceutical industry's implementation of the innovative 6P Framework—Policies, Products, Processes, People, Partnerships, and Platforms—to meet their ESG objectives and to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Spotlight on ESG Strategy and UN SDG Alignment

Key findings of the study showcase a detailed map of ESG strategies across major pharma companies while offering a comprehensive overview of the burgeoning trends and factors propelling the sustainability agenda. Despite the intricate network of challenges facing adoption, the research brings to focus the business models augmenting industry stakeholder efforts toward enhancing sustainability.

A Focus on Corporate Social Responsibility

The urgent need for compliance with stricter regional environmental regulations and the rising importance of ESG credit ratings by investors has catalyzed an industry-wide adoption of exceptional sustainability initiatives. Through a series of compelling case studies, including those from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, the research publication dissects the distinct paths companies have embarked upon, aligning operational activities with stringent regulatory demands and shifting market conditions.

Segmented Insights and Detailed Market Analysis

The extensive publication undertakes a thorough segmentation based on sustainability initiatives, delving into the multifaceted aspects of research, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution processes. Each segment receives a meticulous evaluation, emphasizing the current focus, future trajectories, and opportunities lying ahead for industry stakeholders.

An exhaustive analysis is presented, including the global implications of pharmaceutical companies' pivot to sustainable models and practices. This benchmark study promises to be an instrumental resource for key pharma players looking to stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving marketplace defined by conscientious consumerism and progressive policies.

Positioning sustainable practices at the forefront of business operations is more than an ethical imperative; it becomes a decisive factor in maintaining market competitiveness and ensuring long-term profitability. The comprehensive research publication stands as a testament to the pharmaceutical industry's journey and the strategic maneuvers ensuring its growth, fueled by dedication to sustenance and accountability.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainable Research, Benign-by-Design
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Carbon Footprint Reduction in the Pharma Value Chain
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Platforms for ESG-based Growth Strategy
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Managing Pharma Waste Sustainably

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 8
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives for Sustainability in the Pharmaceuticals Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • The 6P Framework for Sustainability and CE Practices in Pharma
  • Segmentation by Initiatives across the Pharma Value Chain
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Achieving Sustainability across the Pharma Value Chain
  • Overview: GHG Emission Scopes
  • Global Policy Driving Sustainability
  • Regional Policies/Initiatives Driving Sustainability
  • Policy - Impact Analysis
  • Trends Advancing Sustainability in the Pharma Value Chain
  • Business Models for Achieving Sustainability
  • Top 4 Business Models - Impact Summary
  • Companies to Action - Alignment to SDGs and the 6P Framework

Sustainable Research: Product

  • Overview - Products for Sustainability
  • Future Focus Areas - Sustainable Research
  • Products-in-focus - Eco-friendly Research Solutions
  • Sustainable Feedstocks - R&D in Marine-derived Pharma Products
  • Sustainable Manufacturing: Processes

Sustainability in Manufacturing - Touchpoints

  • Overview - Processes for Achieving Sustainability
  • Future Focus Areas - Sustainable Manufacturing
  • Processes-in-focus - Technology Implementation for Decarbonization
  • Future Prospect of Intelligent Tools in the Pathway of Policy to Platform

Sustainable Packaging & Distribution: Partnerships

  • Partnerships as a Business-to-business Opportunity for Achieving Sustainability
  • Future Focus Areas - Sustainable Packaging and Distribution
  • Partnerships-in-focus - Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) for CE
  • Future Prospect - Technology-enabled Design Innovation

6P Implementation

  • J&J
  • AZ
  • Pfizer
  • PPS
  • Amcor

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ox33sw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

North America and Europe Bus ADAS Market Analysis and Growth Opportunities, 2022-2024 and Forecasts to 2030: Coach Buses to Incorporate Significant ADAS Features while Transit Buses Move Toward Autonomy

North America and Europe Bus ADAS Market Analysis and Growth Opportunities, 2022-2024 and Forecasts to 2030: Coach Buses to Incorporate Significant ADAS Features while Transit Buses Move Toward Autonomy

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 The "Growth Opportunities for Bus ADAS in North America and Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. ...
Global Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) Agonist Market Analysis Report 2024: A $133.5 Billion in 2030 Featuring Eli Lilly and Co, Pfizer, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Novo Nordisk

Global Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) Agonist Market Analysis Report 2024: A $133.5 Billion in 2030 Featuring Eli Lilly and Co, Pfizer, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Novo Nordisk

The "Global Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) Agonist market (2024 Edition): Analysis by Type, End-Use (Type 2 Diabetes, NASH, Obesity), By...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.