Pharmaceutical Industry Research Highlights Sustainability and Growth Opportunities Through 6P Framework Implementation

26 Feb, 2024, 20:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities and Business Models Driving Sustainability in Pharmaceuticals Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Comprehensive Research Publication Illuminates the Path Forward for Pharma Companies Embracing ESG Goals and UN SDGs
In a significant stride toward a sustainable future, the pharmaceutical industry is witnessing a transformation as companies across the globe are stepping up their commitment to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) principles.
In light of the European Green Deal, the Paris Agreement, and post-pandemic enlightenment, a rigorous analysis of this evolution has been documented in a new research publication. This in-depth study offers insight into the pharmaceutical industry's implementation of the innovative 6P Framework—Policies, Products, Processes, People, Partnerships, and Platforms—to meet their ESG objectives and to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Spotlight on ESG Strategy and UN SDG Alignment
Key findings of the study showcase a detailed map of ESG strategies across major pharma companies while offering a comprehensive overview of the burgeoning trends and factors propelling the sustainability agenda. Despite the intricate network of challenges facing adoption, the research brings to focus the business models augmenting industry stakeholder efforts toward enhancing sustainability.
A Focus on Corporate Social Responsibility
The urgent need for compliance with stricter regional environmental regulations and the rising importance of ESG credit ratings by investors has catalyzed an industry-wide adoption of exceptional sustainability initiatives. Through a series of compelling case studies, including those from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, the research publication dissects the distinct paths companies have embarked upon, aligning operational activities with stringent regulatory demands and shifting market conditions.
Segmented Insights and Detailed Market Analysis
The extensive publication undertakes a thorough segmentation based on sustainability initiatives, delving into the multifaceted aspects of research, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution processes. Each segment receives a meticulous evaluation, emphasizing the current focus, future trajectories, and opportunities lying ahead for industry stakeholders.
An exhaustive analysis is presented, including the global implications of pharmaceutical companies' pivot to sustainable models and practices. This benchmark study promises to be an instrumental resource for key pharma players looking to stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving marketplace defined by conscientious consumerism and progressive policies.
Positioning sustainable practices at the forefront of business operations is more than an ethical imperative; it becomes a decisive factor in maintaining market competitiveness and ensuring long-term profitability. The comprehensive research publication stands as a testament to the pharmaceutical industry's journey and the strategic maneuvers ensuring its growth, fueled by dedication to sustenance and accountability.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainable Research, Benign-by-Design
- Growth Opportunity 2: Carbon Footprint Reduction in the Pharma Value Chain
- Growth Opportunity 3: Platforms for ESG-based Growth Strategy
- Growth Opportunity 4: Managing Pharma Waste Sustainably
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives for Sustainability in the Pharmaceuticals Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- The 6P Framework for Sustainability and CE Practices in Pharma
- Segmentation by Initiatives across the Pharma Value Chain
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Achieving Sustainability across the Pharma Value Chain
- Overview: GHG Emission Scopes
- Global Policy Driving Sustainability
- Regional Policies/Initiatives Driving Sustainability
- Policy - Impact Analysis
- Trends Advancing Sustainability in the Pharma Value Chain
- Business Models for Achieving Sustainability
- Top 4 Business Models - Impact Summary
- Companies to Action - Alignment to SDGs and the 6P Framework
Sustainable Research: Product
- Overview - Products for Sustainability
- Future Focus Areas - Sustainable Research
- Products-in-focus - Eco-friendly Research Solutions
- Sustainable Feedstocks - R&D in Marine-derived Pharma Products
- Sustainable Manufacturing: Processes
Sustainability in Manufacturing - Touchpoints
- Overview - Processes for Achieving Sustainability
- Future Focus Areas - Sustainable Manufacturing
- Processes-in-focus - Technology Implementation for Decarbonization
- Future Prospect of Intelligent Tools in the Pathway of Policy to Platform
Sustainable Packaging & Distribution: Partnerships
- Partnerships as a Business-to-business Opportunity for Achieving Sustainability
- Future Focus Areas - Sustainable Packaging and Distribution
- Partnerships-in-focus - Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) for CE
- Future Prospect - Technology-enabled Design Innovation
6P Implementation
- J&J
- AZ
- Pfizer
- PPS
- Amcor
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ox33sw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article