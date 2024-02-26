Pharmaceutical Industry Research Highlights Sustainability and Growth Opportunities Through 6P Framework Implementation

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities and Business Models Driving Sustainability in Pharmaceuticals Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Comprehensive Research Publication Illuminates the Path Forward for Pharma Companies Embracing ESG Goals and UN SDGs

In a significant stride toward a sustainable future, the pharmaceutical industry is witnessing a transformation as companies across the globe are stepping up their commitment to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) principles.

In light of the European Green Deal, the Paris Agreement, and post-pandemic enlightenment, a rigorous analysis of this evolution has been documented in a new research publication. This in-depth study offers insight into the pharmaceutical industry's implementation of the innovative 6P Framework—Policies, Products, Processes, People, Partnerships, and Platforms—to meet their ESG objectives and to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Spotlight on ESG Strategy and UN SDG Alignment



Key findings of the study showcase a detailed map of ESG strategies across major pharma companies while offering a comprehensive overview of the burgeoning trends and factors propelling the sustainability agenda. Despite the intricate network of challenges facing adoption, the research brings to focus the business models augmenting industry stakeholder efforts toward enhancing sustainability.

A Focus on Corporate Social Responsibility



The urgent need for compliance with stricter regional environmental regulations and the rising importance of ESG credit ratings by investors has catalyzed an industry-wide adoption of exceptional sustainability initiatives. Through a series of compelling case studies, including those from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, the research publication dissects the distinct paths companies have embarked upon, aligning operational activities with stringent regulatory demands and shifting market conditions.

Segmented Insights and Detailed Market Analysis



The extensive publication undertakes a thorough segmentation based on sustainability initiatives, delving into the multifaceted aspects of research, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution processes. Each segment receives a meticulous evaluation, emphasizing the current focus, future trajectories, and opportunities lying ahead for industry stakeholders.

An exhaustive analysis is presented, including the global implications of pharmaceutical companies' pivot to sustainable models and practices. This benchmark study promises to be an instrumental resource for key pharma players looking to stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving marketplace defined by conscientious consumerism and progressive policies.

Positioning sustainable practices at the forefront of business operations is more than an ethical imperative; it becomes a decisive factor in maintaining market competitiveness and ensuring long-term profitability. The comprehensive research publication stands as a testament to the pharmaceutical industry's journey and the strategic maneuvers ensuring its growth, fueled by dedication to sustenance and accountability.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainable Research, Benign-by-Design

Growth Opportunity 2: Carbon Footprint Reduction in the Pharma Value Chain

Growth Opportunity 3: Platforms for ESG-based Growth Strategy

Growth Opportunity 4: Managing Pharma Waste Sustainably

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives for Sustainability in the Pharmaceuticals Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

The 6P Framework for Sustainability and CE Practices in Pharma

Segmentation by Initiatives across the Pharma Value Chain

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Achieving Sustainability across the Pharma Value Chain

Overview: GHG Emission Scopes

Global Policy Driving Sustainability

Regional Policies/Initiatives Driving Sustainability

Policy - Impact Analysis

Trends Advancing Sustainability in the Pharma Value Chain

Business Models for Achieving Sustainability

Top 4 Business Models - Impact Summary

Companies to Action - Alignment to SDGs and the 6P Framework

Sustainable Research: Product

Overview - Products for Sustainability

Future Focus Areas - Sustainable Research

Products-in-focus - Eco-friendly Research Solutions

Sustainable Feedstocks - R&D in Marine-derived Pharma Products

Sustainable Manufacturing: Processes

Sustainability in Manufacturing - Touchpoints

Overview - Processes for Achieving Sustainability

Future Focus Areas - Sustainable Manufacturing

Processes-in-focus - Technology Implementation for Decarbonization

Future Prospect of Intelligent Tools in the Pathway of Policy to Platform

Sustainable Packaging & Distribution: Partnerships

Partnerships as a Business-to-business Opportunity for Achieving Sustainability

Future Focus Areas - Sustainable Packaging and Distribution

Partnerships-in-focus - Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) for CE

Future Prospect - Technology-enabled Design Innovation

6P Implementation

J&J

AZ

Pfizer

PPS

Amcor

