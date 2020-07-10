Pharmaceutical Manufacturer Insights Amid COVID-19 - Pharma Raw Ingredients are Produced Primarily in China

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the pharma industry "Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and COVID-19 - Manufacturers Focus on Building Production Capacity Alongside Clinical Trials"

Drug makers are moving forward with manufacturing plans while their vaccine candidates are still being developed to enable them to quickly begin mass manufacturing once the safety of the vaccine candidate has been proven. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has received $71 million funding from the US Department of Defense to fund the manufacturing of a device to administer their vaccine which is still in clinical trials. Analysts argue that focusing on building manufacturing capacity alongside the ongoing clinical trials may make it possible to dispense vaccines more quickly as well as to supply larger clinical trials in the future.



A bill has been introduced in the US Congress to increase manufacturing of drugs within the United States. "The Securing America's Medicine Cabinet Act" would create a federal office for stockpiling adequate supplies of critical medicine as well as encouraging American companies to ramp up production of those drugs. The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America has pushed back against this proposal arguing that it would lead to higher domestic production costs and could upset the balance of the global pharmaceutical supply chain. Currently, approximately 80% of pharmaceutical raw ingredients are produced outside of the US primarily in China.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and COVID-19 - Manufacturers Focus on Building Production Capacity Alongside Clinical Trials"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

