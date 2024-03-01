Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems Market Poised for Growth, with CAPA Management Segment Leading Advancements to 2030

DUBLIN, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems Market by Solution Type (Deviation, CAPA, Audit, Risk & Compliance, Inspection, Document, Change, Training Management), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premise), and End User (Pharmaceutical, CDMO/CRO) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical quality management systems market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, reflecting the industry's commitment to operational excellence and regulatory adherence. A newly published research report provides an incisive forecast of this market's performance, projecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% from 2023 to 2030. This forward-looking analysis emphasizes critical market components, delineating opportunities and trends that are expected to shape the future of quality management in the pharmaceutical sector.

The research illustrates the escalating need for solutions that streamline deviation, CAPA (Corrective and Preventive Actions), audit, and risk & compliance management, among others. These systems are vital for the industry to meet stringent compliance requirements while maintaining high-quality standards and operational efficiency. The report also examines deployment modes, with cloud-based solutions anticipated to dominate due to their scalability, data integrity, and cost-effectiveness.

From a solution perspective, the CAPA management segment is spotlighted for its expected acceleration at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This rise is attributed to the sector's imperative to maintain product quality and ensure safety while adhering to regulatory mandates. The CAPA management system is indispensable in identifying, addressing, and preemptively mitigating risks, thereby consolidating the foundational stability of pharmaceutical operations.

The analysis bifurcates the market into cloud/web-based and on-premise deployments, highlighting the growing prominence of cloud solutions. Cost savings, ease of access, and the consistent evolution of cloud-based platforms are salient factors propelling the increased adoption rate within this segment.

On the end-user front, the market scope incorporates pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations/contract research organizations (CDMO/CRO), and research laboratories. The market's depth is anticipated to expand most significantly within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment. This expansion can be ascribed to soaring research & development investments, a wider application of quality management systems, and a burgeoning emphasis on innovations in personalized medicine.

Geographically, the market assessment spans major regions, with particular attention to the Asia-Pacific market, which is projected to register the highest CAGR. The rising necessity for healthcare services, increasing chronic disease instances, conducive government policies, and the reputation as a cost-effective manufacturing hub contribute to the region's market attractiveness.

An array of influential players marks the competitive landscape. This market space is characterized by the strategic activities of several key industry entities, seeking to innovate and deliver comprehensive quality management solutions that align with the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical sector.

Scope of the Report

Non-conformance/Deviation management

Document Management

CAPA Management

Risk & Compliance Management

Inspection Management

Audit Management

Suppliers & Materials Management

Training Management

Change Management

Other Solution Types

Companies Mentioned

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

ANTARES VISION S.p.A ( Italy )

) Dassault Systèmes SE ( France )

) EtQ Management Consultants Inc. (U.S.)

Ideagen PLC (U.K.)

Körber AG ( Germany )

) LogicGate Inc. (U.S.)

ComplianceQuest Inc (U.S.)

AssurX Inc. (U.S.)

AXSource Consulting Inc. (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/896nbu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets