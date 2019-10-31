Pharmacist Interns Present Capstone Projects on Health Outcomes in Partnership with Allergan

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMCP Foundation presents new findings at AMCP Nexus 2019 this week through its summer internship program organized by the Foundation and supported by Allergan Plc. Two student pharmacists participated in the competitive program, now in its 12th year.

The Foundation/Allergan Specialized Summer Internship in Health Outcomes exposes interns to careers in pharmacoeconomics through hands-on application of evidence-based decision-making. The interns completed research projects that will be presented in poster format at AMCP Nexus 2019, Oct. 29-Nov. 1, in National Harbor, Md.

"Research is a keystone of the Foundation's immersive internships," says Foundation Executive Director Paula J. Eichenbrenner, MBA, CAE. "These interns engage in cutting-edge investigations that aim to ensure patients have access to needed medications. We are deeply grateful for Allergan's commitment each year to help rising pharmacists develop the skills needed for leadership positions in population health management and managed care pharmacy."

Both interns were placed at Allergan's Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research department in Irvine, Calif., with a rotation at AMCP/Foundation headquarters in Alexandria, Va. In addition, the students learned about managed care via virtual preceptors Matthew Harman, PharmD, MPH and Jared Tate, PharmD. The interns are:

Wilson Haong, Western New England University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

Poster #U40: Real-World Treatment Patterns with CoolSculpting: Electronic Health Record Review

Preceptor: Vaishali Patel, PharmD, MS

Ryan Thaliffdeen, University of California, San Francisco, School of Pharmacy.

Poster #F26, Mental, Behavioral and Neurodevelopmental Disorders: Healthcare Costs of Major Depressive Disorder Patients Over Multiple Lines of Therapy and Major Depressive Episodes

Preceptor: Patrick Gillard, PharmD, MS

View the research results for the projects listed above during the poster presentations at Nexus on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 12:30-2pm.

About AMCP Foundation

AMCP Foundation is the research, education and philanthropic organization supporting AMCP, the leading professional association in managed care. We improve health outcomes by developing managed care pharmacy leaders through immersive education and research about the evolving health care environment. www.amcpfoundation.org

SOURCE AMCP Foundation

Related Links

http://www.amcpfoundation.org

