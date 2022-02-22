PHARMACISTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY HONORED FOR THEIR EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) and the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA) are pleased to honor the 2021 NASPA Excellence in Innovation Award recipients. Forty-one pharmacists from across the nation were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the profession of pharmacy. The annual award is coordinated by NASPA and sponsored by Upsher-Smith.

"Upsher-Smith is proud to partner with the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations to recognize deserving pharmacists from across the country who have managed to shine brightly for their patients, even in the shadow of a global pandemic," said Rusty Field, President and CEO of Upsher-Smith. "These men and women have worked tirelessly to improve patient care in their communities and it is an honor to recognize them for their exemplary service."

Joni Cover, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Acting CEO of the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations added, "Throughout the pandemic, pharmacists have worked tirelessly on the frontlines to protect patient health. NASPA is pleased to continue its tradition of spotlighting dedicated pharmacists who are advancing the profession of pharmacy. We are very grateful to our longstanding partner, Upsher-Smith, and participating state pharmacy associations for their continued support of the Excellence in Innovation Award."

The 2021 Excellence in Innovation Award recipients include:

Alabama: Jessica Hung, PharmD

Alaska: Erin Narus, PharmD

, PharmD Arizona : Nicole Scovis, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, CMWA

Arkansas: Blake Torres, PharmD

, PharmD California : Danielle C. Colayco, PharmD, MS

Colorado: Michelle L. Izor, PharmD

, PharmD Connecticut : Amy Ricupero , PharmD, MEd.

, PharmD, MEd. Delaware : Chaitanya Gadde

Florida : Jade D. Montejo , PharmD

, PharmD Georgia : Lindsay J. McCoy , PharmD, BCPP

, PharmD, BCPP Illinois : Harry M. Zollars , PharmD

, PharmD Indiana : Patrick Sorgen , PharmD, CSP

, PharmD, CSP Iowa : Casey Villhauer , PharmD, BCGP

, PharmD, BCGP Kansas : Lawrence Davidow , RPh

, RPh Kentucky : Hope Maniyar , PharmD

, PharmD Louisiana : Carl J. Savoie , RPh

, RPh Maryland : Arnold J. Honkofsky , RPh, SCC

, RPh, SCC Michigan : Meijer Pharmacy Team

Mississippi: Anna Kathryn Ward, PharmD

, PharmD Missouri : Lisa M. Cillessen , PharmD, BCACP

, PharmD, BCACP Montana : JoEllen Maurer , BSPh, MHA, BCPS

, BSPh, MHA, BCPS New Hampshire : Bethany A. Francis , PharmD

, PharmD New Jersey : Antonio V. Minniti , RPh, FACA

, RPh, FACA New Mexico : Rebecca DeMoss , PharmD

, PharmD New York : Mayank Parikh , PharmD

, PharmD North Carolina : Claire Austin , PharmD

, PharmD North Dakota : Brody Maack , PharmD

, PharmD Ohio : Alexa S. Valentino , PharmD, BCACP, TTS

, PharmD, BCACP, TTS Oklahoma : Chris Schiller , PharmD

, PharmD Oregon : Julie Dewsnup , RPh, CDE

, RPh, CDE Pennsylvania : John DeJames , RPh

, RPh Rhode Island : Kerry LaPlante , PharmD, FCCP, FIDSA

, PharmD, FCCP, FIDSA South Carolina : Ranarda Jones , PharmD, MBA

, PharmD, MBA Tennessee : Jason Vinson , PharmD

, PharmD Texas : Aaron Gibson , PharmD, MS

, PharmD, MS Virginia : Kristi R. Fowler , RPh

, RPh Washington : Ahmed Ali , PharmD

, PharmD Washington, DC : Samir Balile , PharmD

, PharmD West Virginia : Matthew Rafa , PharmD

, PharmD Wisconsin : Trisha Seys Ranola , PharmD, CDCES, BCGP, FAIHM

, PharmD, CDCES, BCGP, FAIHM Wyoming : Matt Meyer , PharmD

About the Excellence in Innovation Award

The Excellence in Innovation Award recognizes qualified pharmacists who have demonstrated significant innovation in their practice, method, or service directly or indirectly resulting in improved patient care and/or advancement of the profession of pharmacy. The award is presented by participating state pharmacy associations.

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings generics and brands to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

About the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations

The National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA), founded in 1927 as the National Council of State Pharmacy Association Executives, is dedicated to enhancing the success of state pharmacy associations in their efforts to advance the profession of pharmacy. NASPA's membership is comprised of state pharmacy associations and over 70 other stakeholder organizations. NASPA promotes leadership, sharing, learning, and policy exchange among its members and pharmacy leaders nationwide. For more information, please visit the NASPA Web site www.naspa.us.

