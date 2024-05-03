Pharmacy Automation: Revolutionizing Healthcare with Cutting-Edge Solutions

Unlock the future of industrial innovation with our comprehensive report on the global pharmacy automation market. Gain strategic insights to stay ahead in this dynamic landscape.

BOSTON, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Pharmacy Automation: Technologies and Global Markets is growing from $7.8 billion in 2023 to $12.7 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2023 through 2028.

This BCC research report provides a detailed analysis of the global pharmacy automation market, focusing on product type, application, and region. It provides estimates and forecasts for 2023-2028. year, setting 2022 as the base year. Market segments include distribution/storage, packaging/archiving, software/logistics, etc. Applications span inpatient and outpatient segments, including acute care, long-term care, ambulatory clinical care, hospital retail, pharmacy benefit management, and chain retail. The report highlights trends, challenges and vendors with a focus on the US and developed Europe with additional data from other regions.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, pharmacists are increasingly turning to automation to minimize medication errors and ensure patient safety. With nearly 90% of office-based physicians in the U.S. utilizing some form of electronic health records, the importance of streamlined data management is evident. In the pharmacy automation market, the inpatient segment holds dominance, driven by the imperative for efficiency and safety in hospital settings. This urgency is further fueled by the opioid crisis, which has claimed over a million lives since 1999, prompting a heightened demand for automation to mitigate drug errors and deliver value-based care to outpatients across the nation.

To read more about the Pharmacy Automation Technology and Global Market report, click here for more information.

Key Drivers of Pharmacy Automation Technologies and Global Markets

Rising Prescription Volumes in Pharmacies: As more and more people request prescriptions; pharmacies are under pressure to process them efficiently. Automated systems, such as robotic dispensing machines, speed up the process, reduce errors and allow pharmacists to focus on patient care.

Surge in Demand for Automated Packaging and Labeling Solutions: Accurate packaging and labeling are essential for safety. Automated systems ensure that medicines are packaged correctly with correct instructions and labelling, reducing errors and complying with regulations.

Continuous Need to Reduce Medication Errors: Medication errors can be dangerous. Automated technologies such as robotic dispensers and barcode scanning ensure accurate distribution and immediate inventory tracking, helping to eliminate errors.

Request a Sample Copy of the Pharmacy Automation Technologies and Global Markets Reports.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $7.1 billion Market Size Forecast $12.7 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10.2% for the forecast period of 2023-2028 Segment Covered By Type, By Application Regions covered U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World Countries covered U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia, Turkey, Croatia, Hungary, Romania, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Canada, Mexico, Middle East Key Market Drivers Rising Prescription Volumes in Pharmacies

Surge in Demand for Automated Packaging and Labeling Solutions

Continuous Need to Reduce Medicine Errors

Segmentation Analysis:

Product Types : Pharmacy automation includes dispensing/storage, packaging/filling, software/logistics, and other products like barcode scanners, improving accuracy and efficiency.

: Pharmacy automation includes dispensing/storage, packaging/filling, software/logistics, and other products like barcode scanners, improving accuracy and efficiency. Applications : Inpatient Pharmacy Automation ensures accurate medication dispensing for hospitalized patients, while Acute-Care Settings prioritize fast dispensing. Long-Term Care Settings streamline medication administration for residents. Outpatient Pharmacy Automation supports community pharmacies, and Outpatient/Fast-Track Clinical Settings focus on quick dispensing in clinics. Hospital Retail Settings blend retail services with clinical needs, and Pharmacy Benefit Management Services ensure timely delivery. Retail Pharmacy Chains optimize inventory and service across branches.

: Inpatient Pharmacy Automation ensures accurate medication dispensing for hospitalized patients, while Acute-Care Settings prioritize fast dispensing. Long-Term Care Settings streamline medication administration for residents. Outpatient Pharmacy Automation supports community pharmacies, and Outpatient/Fast-Track Clinical Settings focus on quick dispensing in clinics. Hospital Retail Settings blend retail services with clinical needs, and Pharmacy Benefit Management Services ensure timely delivery. Retail Pharmacy Chains optimize inventory and service across branches. Regions: Leading in pharmacy automation adoption, the U.S. and Developed Europe prioritize efficiency and patient safety. Emerging Europe and Asia-Pacific show increasing adoption, while the Rest of the World varies due to local healthcare policies.

This report on the Pharmacy Automation Technologies and Global Markets provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the pharmacy automation market?

The global pharmacy automation market was valued at $7.1 billion in 2022 and will reach $12.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2028. What are the key factors driving the growth of the global pharmacy automation market?

The key factors driving the growth of the pharmacy automation market include rising prescription volumes in pharmacies, the surge in demand for automated packaging and labelling solutions, continuous need to reduce medicine errors, and increasing worldwide healthcare expenditures. By product type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?

The dispensing and storage equipment segment is expected to dominate the market by the end of 2028. Increasing advancements in dispensing and storage equipment, such as robotics, barcoding, and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) systems as well as use of these systems in tracking medication levels and expiration dates is expected to contribute to the growth of this segment in the forecast period. Which region has the highest market share in the global pharmacy automation market?

The U.S. led the pharmacy automation market among the regions, with a market share of 59.8% in 2022 due to its aging population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and adoption of advanced technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ARXIUM

BAXTER

BD

CAPSA HEALTHCARE

KUKA AG

PRECISION PRODUCTS GROUP

MANREX LTD.

MEDICAL PACKAGING INC. LLC

OMNICELL INC.

ORACLE CORP.

RXSAFE LLC

SCRIPTPRO LLC

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC.

YUYAMA CO. LTD

Browse More Related Reports:

Plastics for Healthcare Packaging: This report analyzes the global plastics for healthcare packaging market, focusing on resin types such as polypropylene, HDPE, polystyrene, LDPE/LLDPE, PVC, PET, and others. Polypropylene leads the resin segment. The market also considers various product packaging categories, including containers, caps and closures, vials, IV bags, prefilled syringes, blister packs, bags/pouches, medication tubes, prescription containers, and others.

Global Markets and Technologies for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems: This report provides a thorough analysis of the global advanced drug delivery systems (ADDS) market, offering insights to aid in strategic decision-making for businesses. It includes historical data and future projections on sales by technology, administration route, drug carriers, and applications. Covering the U.S. and global companies, the report identifies key trends and components in ADDS products across various industries.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with BCC Research.

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with [email protected].

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St. Ste 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: [email protected],

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BCC Research LLC