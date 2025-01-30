Pharmacy Increases Revenue 52% for Vaccine Delivery Using Workflow Services

Medical billing platform has streamlined patient encounters by automating claim submissions and resolving issues with payors, new case study shows

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workflow Services, a turn-key software platform to perform pharmacist-led clinical services, released data today that reveals a 52% pharmacy vaccine revenue increase. The data was collected as part of a case study at a community pharmacy in Tennessee; the increase is compared to the previous period when the pharmacy was not using Workflow Services to manage clinical encounters, code medical claims, and collect revenue.

The case study analyzed blinded, encrypted data at Surgoinsville Pharmacy, which serves a small rural community in northeast Tennessee, where the next nearest healthcare provider can be up to 20 minutes away. Before implementing Workflow Services, the Surgoinsville pharmacists faced significant challenges in navigating billing platforms. After finding Workflow Services through its partnership with the community pharmacy organization CPESN, the Surgoinsville Pharmacy's clinical team cite having the right tools and support that helped their practice realize the 52% increase in revenue for vaccine delivery.

"Everything is streamlined," said Amber Suthers, Clinical Administrator at Surgoinsville Pharmacy. "The Workflow Services team takes care of everything including reconciling claims, resolving issues, and keeping track of the details. I only need to provide additional information if something is missing. It's a huge relief to have this process in place, allowing us to focus on patient care instead of worrying about the billing behind the scenes."

In recent years, more Americans have received vaccines at pharmacies than ever before. In 2022, 90% of COVID-19 vaccines and up to 70% of flu vaccines were delivered at pharmacies, according to a report by IQVIA.

"We would not have the broad access to vaccines in the United States that we have today without the role pharmacists have played in our communities," said Kevin Houlihan, CEO of Workflow Services. "Our platform is designed to recognize pharmacists as providers practicing at the top of their license, enabling them to get paid for the time that they're spending with their patients to deliver vaccines."

