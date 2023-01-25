Pharmacy Technician Certification Board Relaunches Online Testing Delivery for Certified Pharmacy Technicians

Administered on a secure platform using artificial intelligence combined with live virtual proctor supervision and monitoring, online exams are the same as those administered at a test center. To take their exam online, candidates need a computer with a webcam, a reliable internet connection, and a quiet space where they can spend a few uninterrupted hours. In-person testing is still available at Pearson VUE testing centers for all PTCB exams.

PTCB offers a growing suite of advanced and specialty credentials for pharmacy technicians to invest in their careers as their responsibilities expand. With almost 60 percent of PTCB-certified technicians considering the profession their long-term career, technicians must have the opportunity to grow and demonstrate their knowledge and skills. Certified pharmacy technicians reported higher wages than non-certified technicians, according to the 2022 PTCB Workforce Survey , which received responses from over 20,000 technicians.

PTCB currently offers ten Assessment-Based Certificate Programs–such as Regulatory Compliance, Point-of-Care Testing, and Supply Chain and Inventory Management–that open doors for technicians to demonstrate their knowledge, receive recognition, and grow in their careers. For a complete list and more information, please visit ptcb.org/credentials/ .

About PTCB

The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) is the nation's first, most trusted, and only nonprofit pharmacy technician credentialing organization. Founded on the guiding principle that pharmacy technicians play a critical role in advancing medication and patient safety, PTCB has established the universal standard of excellence for those supporting patient care teams by offering the industry's most-recognized credentials, including the PTCB certification for Certified Pharmacy Technicians (CPhT).

