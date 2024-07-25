Pharmacy Technician Educators Council Conference Sets New Attendance Record

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmacy Technician Educators Council (PTEC) proudly announces the successful conclusion of its annual conference, held this month in the vibrant city of Charleston, South Carolina. The event marked a significant milestone, drawing a record-breaking attendance of more than 200 participants, the highest in the organization's history.

This year's conference featured a dynamic lineup of programming designed to address the evolving landscape of pharmacy technician education. Attendees had the opportunity to engage in a variety of sessions, workshops, and keynote presentations, all aimed at enhancing the knowledge and skills of educators dedicated to preparing the next generation of pharmacy technicians.

Highlights of the conference included:

Keynote Address: The Executive Director/Secretary of the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP), Lemrey "Al" Carter, PharmD, RPh, MS, engaged in a compelling discussion about the future of pharmacy with PTEC Chair Sacha Tadros , PharmD.

Poster Session: Conference participants presented posters highlighting innovations and best practices, and received direct feedback from their peers.

Subject-Matter-Expert Led Presentations: Experts from diverse backgrounds discussed the challenges and opportunities facing pharmacy technician education.

Experts from diverse backgrounds discussed the challenges and opportunities facing pharmacy technician education. Networking Opportunities: Attendees connected with peers, industry partners, and thought leaders, building relationships that will support their professional growth and development.

Tadros expressed enthusiasm about the conference's success, stating, "We are thrilled to have set a new attendance record this year. The high turnout reflects the growing commitment to advancing pharmacy technician education and the dedication of our members to continually improve their teaching practices."

PTEC formed in 1989 as a membership organization. In 2022, PTEC was integrated as a division of the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB). This year's meeting marked the first in-person conference for PTEC since 2019.

Looking ahead, PTEC is excited to announce that next year's conference will take place from July 10 to 12, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. The 2025 conference promises to build on this year's successes, offering even more innovative programming and opportunities for professional development.

For more information about PTEC and next year's conference, please visit our website at ptec.org or send an email to [email protected].

About PTEC

The Pharmacy Technician Educators Council is a leading organization dedicated to supporting and advancing the education and professional development of pharmacy technician educators. Through its annual conference, resources, and advocacy, PTEC aims to enhance the quality of pharmacy technician education and ensure the readiness of technicians to meet the demands of the healthcare industry.

SOURCE Pharmacy Technician Educators Council (PTEC)