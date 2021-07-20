Pharmanovia expands strategic collaboration with M8 Pharmaceuticals in Latin America

MEXICO CITY, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- m8 Pharmaceuticals and Pharmanovia have signed an exclusive licensing agreement for a portfolio of several brands for Mexico & Brazil. This portfolio is comprised of well-known established brands for the treatment of cardiovascular, nervous system, and rheumatological illnesses. The main goal of the partnership is to continue to strengthen the positioning of these products, providing continued support to physicians and ensuring access to the patients in the territory. These original medicines continue to be essential tools in the treatment for their respective indications. This collaboration reinforces m8 Pharmaceuticals' and Pharmanovia's mutual focus to strengthen the presence of their medicines in Latin America, bringing innovative and proven treatments with greater access to patients and caregivers throughout the region.

According to IQVIA, the market size of Latin America's pharmaceutical industry is projected to continue growing in the upcoming years. Currently, Mexico & Brazil makes up about 2/3 of the total pharmaceutical market in Latin America, which is valued at over 45 billion dollars. The portfolio includes Valium®, Rocaltrol®, Inderalici®, Tenormin®, Tenoretic®, Zestril® & Zestoretic®

"We are committed to serve doctors, caregivers and patients by providing them with a holistic portfolio of original market-leading brands and innovative pharmaceuticals. We are delighted to strengthen our strategic partnership with Pharmanovia in the region" said Joel Barlan, m8's CEO.

Regarding the collaboration Amit Patel, Pharmanovia's CEO said "Having had the pleasure of working with the M8 team in the past, we are looking forward to this extended collaboration that strengthens our position in Latin America. We firmly believe our continued partnership will positively impact the benefit of patient health in the territory."

