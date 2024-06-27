PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.: THE DISTRIBUTION OF IRON-BASED DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS KICKS OFF IN MEXICO

Partner SMS Pharma will market the three products in the SiderAL® line under the trade name Sucrosom®, which is based on our ground-breaking, patented Sucrosomial® Technology.

PISA, Italy, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a new step forward in the steady expansion into foreign markets of PharmaNutra S.p.A. (MTA; Ticker PHN), the company established in 2003 by brothers Andrea and Roberto Lacorte, specializing in medical devices for muscles and joints and mineral-based dietary supplements.

Last month, in Mexico City, PharmaNutra S.p.A.'s International Dept. Team participated in the launch event for the three products that will be distributed in Mexico starting this month. This follows the contract signed in November 2022 with its partner SMS Pharma, a group of companies founded in 2009 specializing in the development and implementation of business models and demand generation, with a focus on the market of pharmaceutical and healthcare products.

The products -Sucrosom® F15 30 capsules (SiderAL® Forte 15mg), Sucrosom® Fol 20mg 20 sticks (SiderAL® Folico 20mg) and Sucrosom® Gotas (SiderAL® P Drops)- are those of the line of iron-based dietary supplements on the Italian and international market under the SiderAL® brand name and made on the basis of Sucrosomial® Technology, the innovative delivery system, designed and patented by PharmaNutra, which improves absorption and tolerability of microelements, macroelements and phytoextracts essential for the human body. They will be marketed in the main urban areas of Mexico; this country, thanks to specific and well-targeted measures implemented by the authorities involved, has recently been devoting considerable attention to the problem of iron deficiency in the population.

PharmaNutra's presence in the Central American region includes, along with Mexico, countries such as El Salvador, Panama, Costa Rica and Guatemala, thanks to the contract that was signed in March 2023 with KOLPharma for the on-site distribution of SiderAL® Forte and SiderAL® Folico products, which will be marketed starting early next year.

Carlo Volpi, Chief Operating Officer of PharmaNutra S.p.A. states: "We are very pleased to announce the launch of the three Sucrosomial® Iron products in Mexico, one of the most important countries in Central America. In Mexico, there has been considerable attention devoted lately to the problem of iron deficiency. If this problem is addressed in time and correctly, the spread of other more serious diseases that pose a far greater impact on the local population can be prevented. This factor, along with the enthusiasm for our products displayed by our partner's sales network, gives us confidence about business development in a country that has a truly remarkable potential".

