PharmaResearch Hosts 5th Global Symposium on 'Rejuran'

Over 600 Medical Professionals from 25 Countries Participate

Launch of 'IRC' Committee for Rejuran Global Research Team

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaResearch (CEO Ki Seock Kang and Thinkyou Kim) announced today that it successfully held the 5th PharmaResearch Global Symposium (PGS) at the Lakai Sandpine Resort on October 28-29, 2024. This year's event attracted approximately 600 aesthetic and medical professionals from 25 countries across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East.

The symposium prominently featured key aesthetic products, particularly Rejuran, which utilizes PharmaResearch's proprietary DOT™ (DNA Optimizing Technology) patented technology.

On the first day, attendees visited the Inland Water Life Resources Center to learn about domestic salmon from the Eastern coast, a primary raw material for PDRN and PN. They also toured the PharmaResearch and PharmaResearch Bio facilities in Gangneung, where they observed the advanced processes involved in product manufacturing.

A participant commented that it was impressive to see the entire process from Rejuran's raw materials to product manufacturing and packaging firsthand. This experience truly showcased PharmaResearch's high technological capability and quality control, letting all now understand why Rejuran is recognized globally.

On the second day, with Dr. Michael J. Kim, Dr. Nark Kyoung Rho, and Dr. Steven Liew chairing, medical professionals from the United States, Indonesia, Australia, China, Japan, Ukraine, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Singapore shared the latest insights on DOT™PN and Rejuran through lectures.

Additionally, the Rejuran Global Research Team 'International Research Committee (IRC)' was officially launched on this day. The IRC, composed of domestic and international medical professionals, plans to conduct global research based on Rejuran and DOT™PN.

Dr. Atchima Suwanchinda, a member of the IRC, stated, "Rejuran has proven consistent efficacy and safety across various skin types," adding, "We will enhance the value of Rejuran through diverse clinical studies and contribute to establishing it as a trusted medical device for medical professionals in each country."

A PharmaResearch official stated that it is significant that medical professionals from around the world could engage in in-depth discussions on the clinical efficacy and safety of Rejuran through this symposium. Especially with the launch of the IRC, they will activate global research and strive to make Rejuran a globally trusted brand by providing effective solutions tailored to various skin types and conditions.

