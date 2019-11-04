Pharmco at CPhI Worldwide showcasing new EU manufacturing facility and bioprocess upgrades.

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmco, a brand of Greenfield Global, a leading international manufacturer of specialty alcohols and bio-based chemicals, will be an exhibitor at the CPhI Worldwide conference, November 5-7, 2019 in Frankfurt, Germany. The company is cultivating business for the region and announced plans to establish a new EU manufacturing headquarters in Portlaoise, Ireland, earlier this year.

The new 40,900 square feet manufacturing facility in Ireland is currently under construction and is expected to be operational in Q2, 2020. The facility is Greenfield's first foray into manufacturing outside of North America and will ensure the increasing demand from life science customers throughout Europe can be met. When complete, the facility will include a 15,000 square foot GMP warehouse, and offer enhanced local access to Greenfield's established portfolio of high purity alcohols and solvents used in critical manufacturing processes for small molecule and medical device customers.

"We are excited to be showcasing at CPhI Worldwide for several reasons," said Frank Richards, EVP & Managing Director, Specialty Chemicals and Ingredients. "Certainly, we look forward to meeting participants and highlighting the Pharmco portfolio of products and what we can offer customers across the complete pharma supply chain. But we also want the industry to know we are committed to working in the region and have proven capabilities and a global scale for life science customers shipping from the United States and Europe."

Pharmco's presence at the CPhi Worldwide event also coincides with bioprocess solution upgrades in its US facilities as well as several expert team additions in Quality and Manufacturing.

Pharmco will be located at Booth #102A85 during the CPhI Worldwide event.

Pharmco is showcasing solutions including but not limited to:

Downstream Solutions for Resin Regeneration, Storage, and Cleaning

Specific solutions being designed for Greenfield's Ireland facility

facility Sodium Hydroxide solutions



Phosphoric Acid solutions



Dextrose solutions



Ethanol/WFI solutions

Key solutions produced in the United States , including 20% Ethanol, Sodium Hydroxide, 2% Benzyl Alcohol, Ethylene Glycol Blends, hexylene glycol blends.

About Pharmco by Greenfield Global

Greenfield is the largest high-purity alcohol company in North America. Under the Pharmco brand, the company offers a wide range of specialty alcohols and bio-based chemicals to quality-driven and environmentally-conscious customers around the globe. Twelve federally registered Distilled Spirits Plant locations offer regional distribution from coast to coast with support worldwide support through more than 40 international distribution partners. The Pharmco brand stands for premium quality and service excellence and has been supplying life science, food, flavor, fragrance, personal care, extraction and industrial companies with mission-critical products for more than 30 years.

About Greenfield Global Inc.

Greenfield Global provides high-value, mission-critical raw materials, ingredients and additives that are vital to businesses, improve people's lives, and preserve the health of the planet. Greenfield is the largest ethanol producer in Canada and owns and operates four ethanol distilleries, three specialty chemical manufacturing and packaging plants, and three next-generation biofuel and renewable energy R&D centres across North America. Since its beginning in 1989, Greenfield continually develops more efficient and sustainable technologies and products while shrinking its own carbon footprint. From start-ups to the largest brands in the world, customers trust Greenfield's extensive portfolio of premium products, regulatory expertise, and industry-leading service. Under its Pharmco and Commercial Alcohols brands, Greenfield delivers hundreds of products to thousands of Life Science, Food, Flavor, Fragrance, and Beverage customers in more than 50 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.greenfield.com.

Media Contact

Andrea Kent, Vice President, Government and Public Relations

+1 613-698-0116

Andrea.Kent@greenfield.com

Inquiries

Ken Finegan

Managing Director – Ireland

Ken.Finegan@greenfield.com

+353 (0)86 2306474

SOURCE Pharmco by Greenfield Global

Related Links

http://www.greenfield.com

