Pharos Capital-Backed Baroco Opens Agawam, MA Location, Expanding Access to Services for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities

DALLAS and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharos Capital Group, LLC ("Pharos"), a physician-founded investment firm based in Dallas and Nashville, announced today that its portfolio company Baroco Corporation ("Baroco" or "the Company"), a provider of day programs and support services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities ("I/DD"), celebrated the grand opening of its newest site in Agawam, Massachusetts. Baroco now operates six facilities serving more than 330 people in Massachusetts and Connecticut. Pharos first invested in Baroco in 2023.

Baroco serves adults with I/DD, providing a comprehensive day program with integrated therapies, including Occupational, Behavior Management, Physical, and Speech Therapy. These personalized services in an enriched environment are designed to foster functional skill development across multiple domains, helping to build independence.

Pharos Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer Bob Crants said, "Baroco perfectly embodies what Pharos seeks in its investments – a growing company dedicated to creating business value while lowering costs and expanding access to critical care needs in underserved regions. We are excited to support Baroco's management team as it expands its services through this new location that reaches the highest acuity and most fragile members of the Agawam and greater Springfield community."

About Baroco

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Northampton, Massachusetts, Baroco operates six community-based day habilitation programs across central and western Massachusetts and three day support programs in Connecticut for over 330 individuals with I/DD and other various behavioral and physical health disabilities. Baroco's goal is to provide the highest standard of care and meaningful opportunities to assist individuals with disabilities so that they can contribute to and become productive members of their communities.

About Pharos Capital Group

Based in Dallas and Nashville, Pharos Capital Group was established by a former physician and invests in growing healthcare companies that aim to lower the total cost of care, improve patient outcomes, and/or expand access to care in underserved markets. Since inception, Pharos has invested in 61 companies and has over $900 million of assets under management as of September 30, 2025. Pharos typically invests $25-$50 million in rapidly growing middle market companies seeking later stage funding for internal growth, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, or recapitalizations, predominantly across healthcare sectors.

