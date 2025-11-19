Pharos Capital-backed THEMA Health Services Receives 2025 Homecare Homebase Innovation & Achievement Award

DALLAS and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharos Capital Group, LLC ("Pharos"), a private healthcare investment firm focused on underserved communities, announced today that its portfolio company THEMA Health Services ("THEMA" or "the Company") has received the 2025 Homecare Homebase ("HCHB") Innovation & Achievement Award. THEMA is a leading provider of hospice, skilled home health, and palliative care services throughout Arizona.

HCHB is the leading domestic software provider for home-based care. According to HCHB, this award "recognizes organizations that have developed innovative solutions to address challenges within the home care market, highlighting forward-thinking approaches to technology and process improvements that enhance outcomes and streamline care delivery."

THEMA's work was honored for its innovative approach to implementing the CHF/COPD (Congestive Heart Failure/Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) hospice action plan. Their work led to a meaningful reduction in hospital readmissions, cost savings for local healthcare partners, and improved patient outcomes. The award was presented at HCHB 2025 Users Conference in Grapevine, Texas.

Faced with growing hospital readmission rates related to CHF and COPD, THEMA's management and medical teams acted quickly to collect data and design protocols that would allow people to remain in their homes or other care settings while receiving attentive care. Among other safety procedures, the team implemented mandatory site visits for patients' first five days of care and prepared specialized comfort kits to address patients with extreme symptoms.

"We congratulate CEO Josh Gantner and the THEMA team for this industry honor acknowledging their work to treat patients with this debilitating condition which affects more than 15 million people in the US," said Pharos Chief Investment Officer and founding partner Bob Crants. "Chronic disease management is one of the foundational pillars of Pharos' patient-centric approach to healthcare. THEMA's ability to blend patient education, chronic care management, compassionate home health, and end-of-life care under one integrated service offering is truly distinct within the industry."

About THEMA Health Services

THEMA provides hospice, skilled home health, and palliative care services throughout Arizona. As a state-licensed, Medicare-certified agency, THEMA is able to provide a wide variety of in-home care services that can help patients manage virtually any condition, including diabetes, congestive heart failure, gastrointestinal diseases, stroke, hypertension, and neurological disorders. Hospice services include routine medical care, pain & symptom management, and emotional and spiritual support for patients and loved ones. Home health and palliative services include wound care, medication management, disease management, rehabilitation nursing and therapy, and general health and wellness services. A large proportion of its patients are in rural, underserved markets within central and northern Arizona, allowing the company to support providers and offer services in areas that would otherwise go unserved.

About Pharos Capital Group

Pharos Capital Group is a private healthcare investment firm committed to a patient-centric model that addresses the whole person. Founded by a physician, the company's mission includes building sustainable change in underserved areas: urban centers, rural communities, and tribal lands. We invest strategically by addressing the root causes of illness, expanding access to care, and improving the quality of care. We also aim to lower costs.

We believe healthy individuals, children, and families lead to flourishing communities, and ultimately, a flourishing nation. As such, a core part of our mission seeks to reduce healthcare inequities across the United States. Our portfolio companies have ranged from providing early detection and preventative cardiac screenings, to behavioral health supports, to chronic disease management, telehealth, home-based services for the elderly, compassionate end-of-life care, and services for homeless patients, among others. Pharos has provided services in all fifty states and on Native American tribal lands. As of September 30, 2025, Pharos had nearly $2 billion in assets raised to date.

Contact :

Caroline Luz

Lambert by LLYC

(203) 570-6462

[email protected]

SOURCE Pharos Capital Group