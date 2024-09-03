PhaseV to Present at Upcoming Healthcare, Pharma and Technology Events

New Research and Case Studies Demonstrate Effectiveness of Machine Learning-Based Platforms for Adaptive Clinical Trial Design and Analysis

BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseV, a pioneer in software and machine learning (ML) for clinical trial optimization, announced today that company executives will present at four upcoming leading industry events in September and October.

"As clinical trials become more complex, machine learning and software tools for design and analysis are proving pivotal in enabling drug developers to optimize trial outcomes and meet new challenges," said Raviv Pryluk, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of PhaseV. "We are honored to be selected to present at these industry-leading events, showcasing the benefits of our clinical trial optimization platforms."

PhaseV executives will present at the following events:

European Society For Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress

September 13–17, Barcelona, Spain

Presentation: 1342P: Efficacy of Pembrolizumab vs. Nivolumab Plus Ipilimumab in Metastatic NSCLC in Relation to PD-L1 and TMB Status

Speakers: Walid Shalata , MD, Resident Physician in Oncology at Soroka Medical Center and Dan Goldstaub , PhD, Scientific Co-founder of PhaseV

Date/Time: Saturday, 14 September 2024





September 13–17, 1342P: Efficacy of Pembrolizumab vs. Nivolumab Plus Ipilimumab in Metastatic NSCLC in Relation to PD-L1 and TMB Status , MD, Resident Physician in Oncology at Soroka Medical Center and , PhD, Scientific Co-founder of PhaseV Saturday, ASA Biopharmaceutical Section Regulatory-Industry Statistics Workshop

September 25–27, Rockville, MD

Presentations:

- 3823: Comparative Analysis of Immunotherapy Alternatives in Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer

Speaker: Elad Berkman, CTO and Co-founder of PhaseV

Date/Time: September 26 , 5:45pm EDT



- 3806: Model Guided Parameter Optimization for Complex Innovative Trial Designs

Speaker: Tzviel Frostig, PhD, Data Scientist at PhaseV

Date/Time: September 26 , 5:45pm EDT





September 25–27, - 3823: Comparative Analysis of Immunotherapy Alternatives in Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Elad Berkman, CTO and Co-founder of PhaseV , - 3806: Model Guided Parameter Optimization for Complex Innovative Trial Designs Tzviel Frostig, PhD, Data Scientist at PhaseV , Italian Tech Week

September 25–27, Turin, Italy

Panel Session: The Pharma of the Future: Robots, AI and Adaptive Trials

Speakers: Raviv Pryluk, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of PhaseV, Fred Manby CTO and Co-founder of Iambic Therapeutics, and Fred Parietti CEO and Co-founder of Multiply Labs

Moderator: Ileana Pirozzi , Head of Healthcare Investments at Exor Ventures

Date/Time: September 25 , 3:02–3:27pm CET





September 25–27, Raviv Pryluk, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of PhaseV, Bayesian Biostatistics Conference Bayes 2024

October 23–25, Rockville, MD

Presentations:

- To Bayes or Not to Bayes: Practical Challenges and Considerations in Supporting the Design of Bayesian Adaptive Trials

Speaker: Raviv Pryluk, PhD, CEO and Co-founder, PhaseV

Date/Time: October 23 , 2:10–2:30pm EDT



- The Wolf Will Live with the Lamb: Combining Conformal Prediction with Bayesian Approaches to Enhance Heterogeneity Detection in Clinical Trials

Speaker: Mr. Oshri Machluf , Data Scientist, PhaseV

Date/Time: October 24,11:35–11:55am EDT

Unveiled in 2023, PhaseV's proprietary machine learning-based platform enables prospective design and execution of dynamic adaptive clinical trials by allowing users to quickly evaluate millions of parameters and reach the optimal design to meet trial objectives. Additionally, PhaseV's novel causal-ML pipeline enables the detection of hidden signals in clinical trial data, identifying heterogeneous treatment effects at a much finer level than otherwise possible and providing meaningful and actionable insights for the design of the next study to increase trial success rate.

About PhaseV

Leveraging the power of advanced causal inference and pushing the boundaries of ML, PhaseV detects hidden signals in clinical data and extracts actionable insights for planning the optimal next steps. The company's technology enables optimal design and closed-loop execution of adaptive clinical trials, increasing efficiency and success rates. PhaseV is advancing paradigm shifts in the clinical trial world in order to bring new treatments to more patients, in a more precise and efficient way. Learn more at www.phaseVtrials.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267452/PhaseV_logo.jpg

Media Contact:

Ellie Hanson

FINN Partners for PhaseV

[email protected]

929-588-2008

SOURCE PhaseV