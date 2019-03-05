PHD reinforces 'challenger at scale' status with more globally awarded offices than any other network in WARC Media 100

LONDON, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PHD Worldwide, part of Omnicom Media Group, has today been recognised for having more globally awarded offices than any other network, securing a spot at the top end of the WARC Media 100 (formerly the Gunn Media 100), an independent annual ranking of the world's most awarded campaigns and companies for creativity and innovation in media.

PHD agencies featured nine times in the Top 100, with Montreal, Auckland, New York, London, Shanghai, Sydney, Toronto, Dubai, Global Business all recognised, while PHD campaigns appeared three times in the Top 10 most awarded campaigns.

The success of so many of the network's offices has contributed to PHD Worldwide retaining 2nd place for most awarded network globally, underlining its reputation as one of the most creative media agency networks in the world. The 2nd most awarded agency and 2nd most awarded campaign went to PHD's Touché Montreal office and its 'Data versus Car' campaign for Via Rail.

Mike Cooper, CEO of PHD Worldwide said, "We think of PHD as a challenger, but specifically a challenger at scale. We work with amazing client partners across 100 offices in 74 countries with the goal of producing innovative, creative and effective work, backed by the buying power of Omnicom. Media networks used to focus on size and scale. Today size and scale are only part of the equation – it's about smart strategic thinking and unique ways of working. That's part of the challenger mentality that keeps us competitive and has led to us having more offices in the WARC top 100 than any other network."

A benchmark for media excellence, the WARC Media 100 (successor to the Gunn Media 100) is compiled by tracking the performance of campaigns, brands and agencies at the most important advertising media competitions around the world.

