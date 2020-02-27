PHE, Inc./Adameve.com Named Hillsborough/Orange County NC Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year

"PHE, Inc. is an amazing asset to the commerce of Hillsborough and Orange County North Carolina," said Chad D. Collins, President of the Hillsborough/Orange County Chamber of Commerce. "A major employer to our community, PHE has positioned itself to be relevant in our current economic environment. PHE's employees that are active in the Hillsborough/Orange County Chamber of Commerce are overly willing to contribute to the greater of good for the Chamber and for these reasons, we are proud to recognize PHE, Inc. as the 2019 Business of the Year."

"We are honored to receive this recognition," said PHE, Inc. President David Groves. "In 2005, PHE, Inc. received the 'Business of the Year' Award from the Hillsborough/Orange County Chamber of Commerce, and it truly validated our company's efforts to be a good corporate citizen. Today, we're thrilled to once again be celebrated for our work within our community."

PHE, Inc. started as founder Phil Harvey's 1969 master's thesis while attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, allowing Adam & Eve to become the nation's first mail order contraceptive business. From there, it became a thriving adult toy catalog company before transitioning into a mostly web-based adult retail business.

Today, PHE, Inc. employs around 300 people at its Hillsborough, NC, headquarters, which includes a warehouse, call center and marketing department. Harvey's philanthropic philosophies continue to influence Adam & Eve, with the company contributing both time and money to organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, the American Cancer Society, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and more.

For more information about Adam & Eve, visit their website, https://www.adameve.com. For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or katy@adameve.com .

SOURCE adameve.com