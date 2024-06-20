Phelps Lambert, M.D., of Greater Philly Opens MDVIP-Affiliated Primary Care Practice

Dr. Lambert, a Board-Certified Family Physician, Joins MDVIP to Deliver Personalized, Preventive Care

PHILADELPHIA and BOCA RATON, Fla., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 physicians nationwide, today announced that Phelps Lambert, M.D., a board-certified family physician in the Philadelphia metro area, has opened an MDVIP-affiliated primary care practice located at 200 Lakeside Drive, Suite 226, in Horsham. Dr. Lambert is currently accepting patients who want a more direct relationship with their primary care doctor.

Phelps Lambert, M.D., a board-certified family physician in the Philadelphia metro area, has opened a new MDVIP-affiliated primary care practice located at 200 Lakeside Drive, Suite 226, in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

"Opening an MDVIP-affiliated practice allows me to dive more deeply diagnostically with patients and better identify issues before they could adversely affect their health," said Dr. Lambert, who is fluent in both English and Spanish. "I am able to get to know you on a personal level, which facilitates more open and honest discussions. As a family physician, I believe this is the foundation for building a close partnership with patients in pursuit of not only helping prolong their lives but improve their quality of life."

As an MDVIP-affiliated physician, Dr. Lambert offers a solution to the many frustrations that patients can experience with traditional primary care, including long waits to schedule an appointment, rushed visits and difficulty getting all of their concerns addressed. By maintaining a smaller practice, he is able to dedicate more time with patients to focus on prevention and early detection as well as help manage chronic conditions. Other conveniences include same- or next-day appointments that last 30 minutes or more and the ability to reach Dr. Lambert 24/7.

Personalized Care

For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include the MDVIP Connect app and website, which allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

Eleven peer-reviewed, published studies show that patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices have better health outcomes compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year

savings in one year 72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

About Phelps Lambert, M.D.

Dr. Lambert earned his medical degree from St. George's University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies. He completed his internship and residency in Family Medicine, where he was chief resident, at St. Luke's Hospital–Warren Campus in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. Dr. Lambert is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is fluent in English and Spanish. His office is located at 200 Lakeside Drive, Suite 226, in Horsham. For more information about Dr. Lambert or to join his practice, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/phelpslambertmd.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 390,000 patients. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com . Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Nancy Udell

561.310.5455

[email protected]

SOURCE MDVIP