Phenol market size to grow by USD 5.84 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by increasing demand for phenol from developing economies - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global phenol market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing demand for phenol from developing countries. The demand for phenol is increasing in countries such as India, China, Brazil, Russia, and Indonesia. This can be attributed to the growth of various end-user industries such as manufacturing, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, electronics, and consumer products in these countries. Many OEMs of phenol are shifting their manufacturing operations to these developing countries due to the presence of low-cost labor, availability of land, low transportation costs, and comparatively lesser stringent government norms. In addition, factors such as the increasing disposable income and purchasing power of people in developing countries have led to an increase in demand for automobiles and houses. All these factors are driving the growth of the global phenol market. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Phenol Market 2022-2026

Global Phenol Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on derivative type (BPA, phenolic resins, nylon-KA oil, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the BPA segment will be significant during the forecast period. Bisphenol A (BPA) is a colorless, solid, synthetic compound that is soluble in organic solvents. It is widely used in water pipes as inside coatings. It is also used in various industries as a protective coating for various metals. In the medical industry, BPA is used in medicines and drugs. It is used in nebulizers, dialysis machines, and needleless safety syringes, as it can be easily sterilized and is durable. Many such applications of BPA are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global phenol market.

APAC will account for 55% of the market growth during the forecast period. Rapid population and rapid urbanization have increased the demand for electronics, automobiles, residences, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics in APAC. In addition, improvements in the standard of living and rising disposable income are driving the growth of the phenol market in APAC.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise and forecast market size (2022 to 2026) - Download a Sample Report

Global Phenol Market – Vendor Analysis

The global phenol market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional vendors. Key vendors have a vast geographical presence with large production facilities. They focus on increasing their capacities to ensure smooth and easy access to fast-growing emerging markets, such as China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries. Vendors compete on the basis of innovation, price, operational cost, and product quality. Factors such as moderate product differentiation, moderate exit barriers, and low switching costs will increase rivalry among vendors. Hence, the threat of rivalry was high in 2021 and will remain the same over the forecast period. Some of the key players covered in the report include:

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

AdvanSix Inc.

ALTIVIA

Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA

Covestro AG

Deepak Nitrite Ltd.

Domo Chemicals GmbH

Essential Industries Inc

Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

Jinan Shengquan Group Share Holding Co Ltd

Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd.

Shell plc

Solvay SA

The Dow Chemical Co.

Global Phenol Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing growth

The emergence of alternative manufacturing processes is identified as the key trend in the market.

Vendors are adopting alternative manufacturing processes to manufacture phenol. One such approach is the direct use of benzene, which is also known as the Hock process.

The Hock process uses a copper chromium oxide catalyst. It is a more manageable and economically viable method when compared with a synthetic route.

The adoption of this alternative method of manufacturing phenol from a direct raw material such as benzene is helping vendors to reduce the costs and time associated with its production.

This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering growth

Fluctuating prices of phenol will challenge the growth of the market.

The market faces continuous fluctuations in the prices of phenol. They can be attributed to the changes in the prices of raw materials and the increasing demand.

The increased global demand for benzene has resulted in the scarcity of this raw material.

Hence, the price of benzene has been witnessing fluctuations regularly, which is directly affecting the prices of phenol worldwide.

This is affecting the profit margins of vendors as well as the growth of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this phenol market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the phenol market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the phenol market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the phenol market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of phenol market vendors

Phenol Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.92 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AdvanSix Inc., ALTIVIA, Covestro AG, Deepak Nitrite Ltd., Domo Chemicals GmbH, Essential Industries Inc, Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp., Honeywell International Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Jinan Shengquan Group Share Holding Co Ltd, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., Shell plc, Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Co., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports

