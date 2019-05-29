Phenom Athlete and Social Media Star Demi Bagby Signs with C4®

The 18-year-old Bagby, who is best known for her awe-inspiring blend of acrobatics, athletics, and epic feats of fitness, has over 5 million followers across her social media platforms. A nominee for Best Health & Wellness Influencer in the 2019 Shorty Awards, Bagby enjoys a variety of physical activities such as ninja warrior, calisthenics, surfing, dancing, bodybuilding, acrobatics, tactical training, parkour, cheer, gymnastics, and snowboarding.

Bagby broke her back at a young age in a cheerleading accident, but with a few months of recovery, she came back strong. Having fully recovered from her injury, she was determined to live every day to the fullest, which she has done ever since. Working to inspire others to find their full potential, Bagby endeavors to better herself and spread a positive message around the world every day.

"I'm always living life to the fullest, and now I'm excited to partner with C4® and XTEND® to do it with even more energy!" Bagby says of the new partnership.

"We couldn't be more excited about our partnership with Demi," adds Katie Tershel, Director of Partnership Marketing at Nutrabolt. "With her explosive energy, on-the-go lifestyle, positive fitness message, and incredible attitude, she's a perfect fit for our brands. Demi embodies the 'Energy to Perform' tagline of our carbonated C4®."

The iconic yellow C4® can is currently winning over the performance energy drink market with consumers who increasingly want better product options to fuel their workouts, active lifestyles, and mental and physical performance in and out of the gym. The zero-sugar, zero-carb, and zero-calorie formula supports explosive energy, mental alertness, and improved overall performance.

Follow @demibagby, @c4onthego, @cellucor, and @xtend on Instagram for great upcoming content from this exciting new partnership. Look for C4® at your favorite online retailer, in your gym, at your local Walmart, GNC, or Vitamin Shoppe, and in a rapidly growing list of convenience stores.

About Nutrabolt

As the makers of America's best-selling pre-workout brand C4® and world's #1 BCAA brand XTEND®, Nutrabolt has been committed to making fitness accessible to all since 2002. Since its launch in 2011, C4® has become the undisputed pre-workout champ, with over 2 billion servings sold. Today, Nutrabolt makes a full range of clinically studied, cutting-edge supplements, and on-the-go drinks for athletes of all levels and goals. You can find C4® in some of the world's largest specialty, big box, and online retailers including Walmart, Costco, Amazon.com, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Bodybuilding.com, Target, and a rapidly growing list of convenience stores.

SOURCE Nutrabolt