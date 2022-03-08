Phenom Returns as a Global Underwriter of 2022 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced that Phenom , the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), has again returned as a Global Underwriter for this year's 2022 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program .

Phenom Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards

"Phenom has been a long-time supporter of our mission as a Global Underwriter, and we're so honored to have them," said Ed Newman, Talent Board co-founder and founder and CEO of TalentEXP . "Phenom's ongoing mission of creating a positive talent experience for candidates, recruiters, employees, and hiring managers aligns with Talent Board's annual global benchmarking efforts. Recruiting and hiring has never been so competitive, and Phenom continues to demonstrate their passion and dedication to helping companies all over the world."

The annual Talent Board candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,200 global employers and 1.25 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also has to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2022 CandE Benchmark Research Program is now open .

"Candidate experience and the recruiter experience take center stage in talent acquisition," said Jonathan Dale, vice president of marketing at Phenom. "As organizations look to AI and automation to connect the right people with the right jobs, these technologies cultivate the bonds between job seekers, recruiters and hiring managers. Talent Board celebrates those achievements, highlighting the end-to-end talent experience. We're proud to partner with them."

Additional information about the 2022 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here .

About Phenom

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. With an expertise in building AI-powered, scalable solutions, Phenom Talent Experience Management (TXM) personalizes and automates the talent journey for candidates, recruiters, employees and managers with its Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Diversity & Inclusion, Talent Marketplace, Gigs, Referrals, Hiring Manager and Analytics. As a result, employers improve their talent acquisition and talent management efforts by helping candidates find the right job, employees grow and evolve, recruiters discover top talent, and managers build teams faster. Phenom was a winner in the Business Intelligence Group's 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program for its sophisticated machine learning capabilities and was ranked among the fastest-growing private companies in the 2021 Inc. 5000.

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

Contact:

Kevin Grossman

8314196810

[email protected]

SOURCE Talent Board