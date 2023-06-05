PhenomeX to Participate in Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Europe 2023

Company to feature its recently launched Beacon Select™ technology for antibody discovery and cell line development

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PhenomeX Inc. (Nasdaq: CELL), the functional cell biology company, today announced its participation in the Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics (AE&T) Europe 2023 from 6-8 June 2023 at the Postillion Hotel Amsterdam. AE&T is the leading antibody meeting in Europe bringing together world-renowned scientists and academic researchers to deliver the latest science, technologies and partners needed to help scientists accelerate next generation antibodies towards commercial success.

At the conference, the Company will feature its optofluidic and proteomic technologies, including its recently launched Beacon Select™ technology, in booth #19 and attendees can explore demonstrations and learn more about how PhenomeX's products can advance and accelerate our understanding of cellular function along the continuum of scientific discovery, bioprocessing, clinical research, and immunotherapy development.

In addition, PhenomeX's technology will be highlighted in a podium presentation led by Dr. Francois Romagne, chief scientific officer of MImAbs and professor at Aix Marseille University.

Presentation title: "Accelerating Antibody Discovery for Difficult Targets through mRNA Immunization and Beacon Single Cell Technology"

Date & time: Wednesday, 7 June 2023 at 12:20 p.m. CET

Abstract: This presentation will show that despite demonstrating efficiency in antibody generation, classical immunization strategies and subsequent hybridoma generation often face strong limitations when it comes to poorly immunogenic membrane proteins with short extracellular domains. Indeed, even if a few antibodies can be obtained with repeated campaigns, only limited diversity and molecular characteristics are achieved, resulting in difficulties in selecting good candidates for pharmaceutical developments. Innovative approaches combining RNA immunization and single cell screening provide unique opportunities to dramatically speed up antibody discovery against such challenging targets. In the presentation, obtention of large collections of antibodies with both molecular and function diversity against a difficult GPCR and ion channel will be described using these strategies.

PhenomeX is empowering scientists to leverage the full potential of each cell and drive the next era of functional cell biology that will advance human health. We enable scientists to reveal the most complete insights on cell function and obtain a full view of the behavior of each cell. Our unique suite of proven high-throughput tools and services offer unparalleled resolution and speed, accelerating the insights that are key to advancing discoveries that can profoundly improve the prevention and treatment of disease. Our award-winning platforms are used by researchers across the globe, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and approximately 85% of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

