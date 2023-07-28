PHFA announces updated program dashboard to track the status of the Pa. Homeowner Assistance Fund

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency today announced the launch of an updated program dashboard to track the status of the Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund (PAHAF), a pandemic-relief program that provides financial assistance to qualified homeowners for mortgage and housing-related expenses.

The updated dashboard combines data from the previous third-party vendor that administered the program with current PHFA program data and is one more step in providing accountability and transparency in the program's operations.

The dashboard, available at https://pahaf.org/program-dashboard/, will help everyone – applicants, advocates, community partners, policymakers and the media – see how quickly PHFA is able to get funds into the hands of waiting homeowners. It will be updated at least monthly.

The new dashboard tracks:

Total funds disbursed to Pennsylvania households to date

households to date Total funds remaining for assistance to Pennsylvania homeowners

homeowners Total households that submitted applications

Total number of households that received assistance to date, and

A map identifying the amount of funds disbursed by Pennsylvania county

The initial dashboard presents the data in a static image format, but in the coming weeks, PHFA will introduce additional interactive capabilities including the ability to see more detailed information by county and details by the various assistance types.

"For the last 50 years, PHFA has been on a mission to provide Pennsylvanians with the capital they need for decent, safe and affordable housing," said Robin Wiessmann, PHFA executive director and CEO. "PHFA is currently doing everything in our power to responsibly accelerate the process to help eligible Pennsylvania homeowners and strengthen the transparency of this important program."

Earlier this spring, PHFA moved the full management of PAHAF from a third-party vendor to its in-house team with the goal of expediting payments to eligible Pennsylvania homeowners. As part of the transition, PHFA strengthened program procedures, trained dedicated call center staff, and implemented the Neighborly software system to improve how the agency tracks PAHAF applications. As of today, the program has distributed $128.6 million and assisted 11,222 Pennsylvania households.

About PHFA

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $17.3 billion of funding for more than 193,800 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 103,328 rental units, distributed approximately $239 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of more than 50,660 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

Media contact:

Scott Elliott

717-649-6522 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency