PHFA honors its top lending partners

"So many Pennsylvanians dream of owning a home and it's such an important part of each person's financial planning," stated Wiessmann. "The efforts of PHFA's lending partners help people find housing that fits their budget so they can achieve their dream of homeownership."

Brian A. Hudson, Sr., PHFA executive director and CEO, recognized these outstanding organizations in their efforts to assist commonwealth families and individuals to achieve the dream of homeownership.

"Without our lending partners, PHFA couldn't accomplish its mission," Hudson said. "The lenders who originate PHFA home loans throughout Pennsylvania play a significant role in bringing affordable housing options to residents that dream of owning a home of their own. This is a public-private partnership that advances the goal of affordable housing and benefits Pennsylvania families across the state."

Out of approximately 85 lending partners, the Top-10 were presented awards during the event and were recognized for home loans funded by PHFA in 2017. The honored partners are, in ranking order: Mortgage America, Howard Hanna Financial Services Inc., Residential Mortgage Services Inc., Jersey Shore State Bank, Trident Mortgage Company LP, GMH Mortgage Services LLC, Prosperity Home Mortgage LLC, Meridian Bank, Customers Bank, and Finance of America Mortgage LLC.

Also honored in special categories were: Howard Hanna Financial Services Inc. for Best Quality Underwriting Submissions and Most Loans to Veterans; Jersey Shore State Bank for Best Quality Post Closing Submissions and Most HOMEstead Loans; Liberty Mortgage Corporation for Most PENNVEST Loans; Customers Bank for Most Loans to Minority Homebuyers; Residential Mortgage Services Inc. for Most New Construction Loans; and Mortgage America for Most Refinance Loans, Most Mortgage Credit Certificates and Most Keystone Advantage Assistance Loans.

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $13.5 billion of funding for more than 170,935 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 132,531 rental units, and saved the homes of more than 49,215 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

