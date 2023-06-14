PHFA posts profile data on web for all 67 Pa. counties

Posting is intended to share useful information and highlight the level of housing needs

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency today announced the posting of current profile data for all the state's counties that will be useful for a wide variety of audiences. The new, online county profile document devotes a page to each of the state's counties and covers its residents' income levels, demographics, transportation usage, access to technology, employment levels, and, of course, its housing resources and affordability.

The 67 county profiles are now available on the PHFA website. Click on the bottom bullet on the webpage to view the profile data.

"This county data is part of our Comprehensive Housing Study that we are currently updating in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania," said PHFA Executive Director and CEO Robin Wiessmann. "Of course, we find the housing data of the most significance. But a variety of useful data is provided on demographics, employment and more that researchers and the public should find helpful and interesting."

The housing portion of each county's profile covers things like the median gross rent, the rent burden for residents and the homeownership rate. Color bar charts are provided that illustrate housing affordability for renters and homeownership affordability for people at different income levels. In some of the tables, data from 2010 are provided so that changes over the past decade can be noted. For some of the data, the state average is provided as a point of comparison.

This up-to-date county data should be of interest to housing researchers, developers, local municipal officials, community revitalization organizations and other stakeholders interested in gaining insight into the status of housing affordability at the county-level.

People wanting to know more about this county profile document can contact Bryce Maretzki at PHFA by calling (717) 780-1867 or by email at [email protected].

About PHFA

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $17.1 billion of funding for more than 192,816 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 103,328 rental units, distributed approximately $239 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of more than 50,660 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

Media contact:

Scott Elliott

717-649-6522 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency