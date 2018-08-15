PHFA selected by mid-state residents for Readers' Choice Award

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency has been selected as a Readers' Choice Award winner in the category of "Best Mortgage Company" as part of the 2018 Simply the Best readers' poll conducted annually by Harrisburg Magazine.

The magazine began the awards in 1997 as a way for the public to show its support for the area's favorite businesses. It has since grown to become one of the largest readers' polls in central Pennsylvania with more than 100,000 votes being cast this year. The results are eagerly awaited each year and are published in the August issue of the magazine.

"This is a much appreciated honor bestowed on us by the people we've helped with affordable home mortgages in the mid-state," said PHFA Executive Director and CEO Brian A. Hudson Sr. "I want to thank our staff at PHFA for the work they do daily helping our customers, because it's their attention to customer service that has led to this award. I appreciate this special recognition for the staff at our housing agency."

The annual poll that produces Simply the Best Award winners and Readers' Choice Award winners is conducted every spring. Harrisburg Magazine's readers are asked to go to its website and nominate their favorite businesses in more than 200 categories. The top businesses in each category then go head-to-head with readers casting their votes on the magazine's website for their favorites. PHFA needed to receive enough votes to qualify as a nominee before it subsequently was voted a Readers' Choice Award winner.

Harrisburg Magazine partners with Second Street, one of the leading audience engagement platforms in the country, to create the online voting system for conducting the readers' poll.

All the award winners from the readers' poll will be honored during the Simply the Best Gala on Aug. 30, which is used as a fundraiser for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Central Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $13.9 billion of funding for more than 173,000 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 134,507 rental units, and saved the homes of more than 49,300 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

