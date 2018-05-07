Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins - Legendary Artist, Limited Dates

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmed today, Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! tour is coming to North America this October for 15 shows only. This limited engagement by the legendary performer will feature Phil Collins accompanied by longtime guitarist Daryl Stuermer, keyboardist Brad Cole, bassist Leland Sklar, percussionist Luis Conte & his 16 year old son Nicolas on drums along with a horn section and backup singers. A fitting sequel to his recently released and much-awaited memoir "Not Dead Yet" Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! will be a celebration of his epic career.
Kicking off October 5th in Ft. Lauderdale. the singer-songwriter will make stops in Washington, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Newark, Brooklyn, Montreal, Cleveland, Columbus, Minneapolis, Chicago, Oakland and Las Vegas before the final performance October 28 a the Los Angeles Forum. With 100 million record sales and an unstoppable catalogue of Number 1 albums, Collins is one of the world's most acclaimed hitmakers.
Citi® is the official credit card for the Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan opportunity for tour dates in the United States. Citi cardmembers can register now through Wednesday, May 9th at midnight to unlock access to tickets and use their Citi card to complete the ticket purchase if verified. The Citi Presale begins Friday, May 11th at 10am and will continue through Sunday, May 13th at 5:00 pm. To register for the Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan visit: citiprivatepass.com
Additionally, fans may register now through Friday, May 11th at noon (local times) at www.philcollins.tmverifiedfan.com to unlock tickets for the Verified Fan on sale Monday, May 14th 10am through 11:50pm at www.ticketmaster.com. If tickets remain, general sales begin Tuesday, May 15th at10am local time.
The tour is presented by Live Nation & S2BN Entertainment Studios by Arrangement with Solo & Tony Smith Personal Management.
|
PHIL COLLINS NOT DEAD YET, LIVE! TOUR DATES:
|
Oct. 05
|
Ft. Lauderdale, Fl.
|
BB&T Center
|
Oct. 07
|
Washington, DC
|
Capital One Arena
|
Oct. 08
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Wells Fargo Center
|
Oct. 09
|
Boston, MA
|
TD Garden
|
Oct. 11
|
Toronto, ON
|
Air Canada Centre
|
Oct. 13
|
Newark, NJ
|
Prudential Center
|
Oct. 14
|
Brooklyn, NY
|
Barclays Center
|
Oct. 16
|
Montreal, QC
|
Centre Bell
|
Oct. 18
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Quicken loans Arena
|
Oct 19
|
Columbus, OH
|
Nationwide Arena
|
Oct. 21
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Target Center
|
Oct. 22
|
Chicago, IL
|
United Center
|
Oct. 25
|
Oakland, CA
|
Oracle Arena
|
Oct. 27
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
MGM Grand Garden Arena
|
Oct. 28
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum
For complete tour and ticket information visit: www.PhilCollins.com & www.LiveNation.com
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phil-collins-not-dead-yet-live-first-major-north-american-concert-tour-in-12-years-an-evening-with-phil-collins--legendary-artist-limited-dates-300643194.html
SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment
Share this article