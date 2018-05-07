Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins - Legendary Artist, Limited Dates

Kicking off October 5th in Ft. Lauderdale. the singer-songwriter will make stops in Washington, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Newark, Brooklyn, Montreal, Cleveland, Columbus, Minneapolis, Chicago, Oakland and Las Vegas before the final performance October 28 a the Los Angeles Forum. With 100 million record sales and an unstoppable catalogue of Number 1 albums, Collins is one of the world's most acclaimed hitmakers.

Citi® is the official credit card for the Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan opportunity for tour dates in the United States. Citi cardmembers can register now through Wednesday, May 9th at midnight to unlock access to tickets and use their Citi card to complete the ticket purchase if verified. The Citi Presale begins Friday, May 11th at 10am and will continue through Sunday, May 13th at 5:00 pm. To register for the Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan visit: citiprivatepass.com

Additionally, fans may register now through Friday, May 11th at noon (local times) at www.philcollins.tmverifiedfan.com to unlock tickets for the Verified Fan on sale Monday, May 14th 10am through 11:50pm at www.ticketmaster.com. If tickets remain, general sales begin Tuesday, May 15th at10am local time.

The tour is presented by Live Nation & S2BN Entertainment Studios by Arrangement with Solo & Tony Smith Personal Management.

PHIL COLLINS NOT DEAD YET, LIVE! TOUR DATES:

Oct. 05 Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. BB&T Center Oct. 07 Washington, DC Capital One Arena Oct. 08 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Oct. 09 Boston, MA TD Garden Oct. 11 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Oct. 13 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Oct. 14 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Oct. 16 Montreal, QC Centre Bell Oct. 18 Cleveland, OH Quicken loans Arena Oct 19 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena Oct. 21 Minneapolis, MN Target Center Oct. 22 Chicago, IL United Center Oct. 25 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena Oct. 27 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena Oct. 28 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

For complete tour and ticket information visit: www.PhilCollins.com & www.LiveNation.com

