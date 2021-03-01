Phil Peck Named President of Epes Transport

READING, Pa., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics today announced that Phil Peck has been promoted to the position of president of Epes Transport from his current role as chief operating officer. Peck assumes the role following the recent retirement of Richard Kuehn, who helped lead the Epes organization for 23 years. Kuehn will stay on with Epes as an advisor for a period of time to help with the leadership transition.

Peck is a veteran of the transportation industry. He began his career at Epes as a driver manager in 1995, following 10 years in the moving and storage business as both a driver and operations manager. Over the last 25 years, he has served in multiple capacities at Epes including dispatch, planning and customer service.

Peck helped the company grow its business from just 250 trucks to now over 1,550 units and played a key role when Penske Logistics acquired Epes in 2018. In 2019, Peck was promoted to chief operating officer with responsibilities including all driver- and customer-facing activities including: Customer service, load planning, driver management and recruiting and sales for dedicated and general commodity one-way truckload services. In his new role, he reports to Marc Althen, president of Penske Logistics.

"We congratulate Phil on his well-deserved new role and responsibilities and we wish Richard a wonderful retirement after a long and successful career," said Marc Althen, president of Penske Logistics.

"I am excited to take on this new leadership role and I look forward to continuing our successful history of growth providing truckload services and dedicated contract carriage," said Peck.

Peck holds a bachelor's degree in business and communications from Virginia Tech University. He currently resides with his family in Guilford County, North Carolina.

Epes Transport of Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the largest private trucking companies in North Carolina and provides truckload and dedicated contract carriage services to a variety of industries. Epes is a business unit of Penske Logistics. Visit epestransport.com to learn more about Epes services and truck driving careers.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. To learn more visit: www.penskelogistics.com.

