Phil Pecsok of Anacapa Advisors Named Investment Manager of the Year at 2024 Private Asset Management Awards

The California-based hedge fund is honored at the PAM awards for the second year in a row

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anacapa Advisors, a market-directional investment manager, announced today that the firm's founder, Phil Pecsok, has been honored as Investment Manager of the Year in the 2024 Private Asset Management awards (PAM). Additionally, Anacapa was recognized as the Best Private Wealth Manager for Performance in the 2023 awards.

The Investment Manager of the Year category recognizes the person who made the biggest difference for their clients over the previous 12 months through research prowess, due diligence skills, and leadership. Some of the key factors that contributed to the recognition for Pecsok included the fund's consistent returns in a diversified strategy, exceptional overall growth, and expansion of the team in several key areas.

"Last year was truly a decisive year for Anacapa. In addition to celebrating five years in business and welcoming esteemed industry experts to our management team and Board of Advisors, we generated a 46% average return for our investors – far exceeding typical performance of many market neutral funds," said Pecsok. "It's a strong validation for our strategy, our team, and the results we are able to achieve. Congratulations to this year's other winners as well."

For the past 20 years, the PAM awards, which are offered by With Intelligence, carry a legacy of rewarding exceptional performance in the private wealth community. Each year, esteemed industry peers and leading innovators are brought together for an evening of celebration, which was held this year on February 8th in New York City.

The full list of 2024 winners can be found on Private Asset Management Award website.

About Anacapa

Anacapa Advisors LLC, founded in 2018 by Phil Pecsok, manages two market-directional hedge funds (Alpha and Quantum) designed to outperform their respective benchmarks in most market environments. Unlike other hedge funds, it is guided by an investor friendly philosophy and fee structure – with a low, 0.50% management fee, and a performance fee earned only when outperforming the respective benchmark.

