Phil Pecsok of Anacapa Advisors Named Investment Manager of the Year at 2024 Private Asset Management Awards

News provided by

Anacapa Advisors

15 Feb, 2024, 08:09 ET

The California-based hedge fund is honored at the PAM awards for the second year in a row

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anacapa Advisors, a market-directional investment manager, announced today that the firm's founder, Phil Pecsok, has been honored as Investment Manager of the Year in the 2024 Private Asset Management awards (PAM). Additionally, Anacapa was recognized as the Best Private Wealth Manager for Performance in the 2023 awards.

The Investment Manager of the Year category recognizes the person who made the biggest difference for their clients over the previous 12 months through research prowess, due diligence skills, and leadership. Some of the key factors that contributed to the recognition for Pecsok included the fund's consistent returns in a diversified strategy, exceptional overall growth, and expansion of the team in several key areas.

"Last year was truly a decisive year for Anacapa. In addition to celebrating five years in business and welcoming esteemed industry experts to our management team and Board of Advisors, we generated a 46% average return for our investors – far exceeding typical performance of many market neutral funds," said Pecsok. "It's a strong validation for our strategy, our team, and the results we are able to achieve. Congratulations to this year's other winners as well."

For the past 20 years, the PAM awards, which are offered by With Intelligence, carry a legacy of rewarding exceptional performance in the private wealth community. Each year, esteemed industry peers and leading innovators are brought together for an evening of celebration, which was held this year on February 8th in New York City.

The full list of 2024 winners can be found on Private Asset Management Award website. 

About Anacapa
Anacapa Advisors LLC, founded in 2018 by Phil Pecsok, manages two market-directional hedge funds (Alpha and Quantum) designed to outperform their respective benchmarks in most market environments. Unlike other hedge funds, it is guided by an investor friendly philosophy and fee structure – with a low, 0.50% management fee, and a performance fee earned only when outperforming the respective benchmark. 

Media Contact
Ryan Walker
R.J. Walker & Co.
ryan@rjwalkerco.com

SOURCE Anacapa Advisors

Also from this source

Anacapa Advisors Wins Best Quantitative Strategy Under $1B at 2023 HFM Performance Awards

Anacapa Advisors, a market directional investment manager run by Founder & CEO Phil Pecsok, announced today that the firm was awarded Best...

Anacapa Advisors Shortlisted for HFM Performance Awards

Anacapa Advisors, a market directional investment manager run by Founder & CEO Phil Pecsok, announced the firm's Anacapa Alpha fund has been...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.