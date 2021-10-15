Phil Swift starts a rock band and debuts new single: "Take It To The Max!"

Their first single, "Take It To The Max," is an epic rock anthem about the new Flex Max line and its superior coverage and sealing power. The smash hit song launched on the internet on October 15th and has an accompanying music video as big as the products themselves.

The band's origin story goes a little something like this: Phil has been a drummer since he attached a set of cymbals to his stroller. But finding the right combination of bandmates has taken years. After countless auditions, Phil realized that his true musical brethren were there all along. They sealed a deal with Liquid Rubber Records in April 2021 and after 6 months, released their thunderous first single, "Take It To The Max."

The band members are Phil Swift on drums, Gutter Von Bond on lead vocals, Tex "Flood" Phillips on guitar, Phlemmy on bass, and Pat "Chez" Damage on keyboards. (Spoiler Alert – Phil plays all the roles!)

To learn more about the band members and their story check out the band blog here.

About us

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides a variety of DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE The Flex Seal Family of Products