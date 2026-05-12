Philadelphia Museum Partners with Le Mans Organizer for Fourth Annual 24 Heures du Simeone, Celebrating Americans at the Circuit de la Sarthe

The event runs June 13-14 concurrent with the actual race in France, featuring live check-ins from Le Mans, historic driver interviews, and the unveiling of a new collection addition.

PHILADELPHIA, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum will host the fourth annual 24 Heures du Simeone on June 13-14, 2026, co-presented with the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, the French organization that has produced the 24 Hours of Le Mans since 1923.

The 24 Heures du Simeone returns June 13-14, 2026. Now in its fourth year, the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum opens through the night as the actual 24 Hours of Le Mans runs live on screen. This year's theme: The Americans at Le Mans. From the 1921 Duesenberg to the Ford GT40 and Porsche 917, the cars that carried America to France are on the floor. Official partner event of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest. Tickets at simeonemuseum.org. A 1958 Ferrari Testa Rossa demonstrates on the Simeone Museum tarmac during the 2025 24 Heures du Simeone. The fourth annual event returns June 13-14, 2026, featuring more than 40 historic car demonstrations, live coverage of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France, and overnight camping on site. An official partner event of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest.

This year's theme, "The Americans at Le Mans," examines the history of American participation at the Circuit de la Sarthe, from the earliest American entries in the 1920s through the defining campaigns of the 1960s. The program moves chronologically through that history, with more than 40 demonstrations organized around figures including Briggs Cunningham, John Fitch, Phil Hill, and Carroll Shelby, with cars of the type they raced.

Live programming will include interviews with historic drivers and competitors, and real-time check-ins from drivers and engineers on the ground at Le Mans as the race unfolds. The weekend will also mark the public unveiling of the latest addition to the Simeone permanent collection. The museum has not disclosed what the acquisition is, describing it only as a significant addition to one of the world's great collections of racing sports cars.

The ACO's partnership, now in its second consecutive year, brings an expanded presence to the event: three racing simulators, a custom Le Mans trivia game, an ACO Members Lounge, exclusive swag bags for new ACO members, and a raffle for WEC Lone Star Le Mans weekend tickets. Live coverage of the race streams throughout the museum for the full 24-hour duration.

"The Americans at Le Mans is a story about ambition and persistence," said Kevin Kelly, Executive Director of the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum. "It's about individuals -- Briggs Cunningham, John Fitch, Phil Hill, Carroll Shelby -- who believed they belonged at the greatest race in the world. We're telling that story with the cars that wrote that history."

The event takes place during America's 250th anniversary summer, lending particular context to a program centered on American achievement in international motorsport. The event draws more than a thousand guests over the course of the weekend. Overnight visitors are welcome to bring sleeping bags and tents and remain on site for the full event.

General admission is $30 for guests 12 and older. ACO members receive discounted admission at $17. Children under 12 are admitted free. Free parking is available on site. Photography is encouraged throughout.

The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum houses one of the world's greatest collections of racing sports cars, with more than 75 historically significant automobiles spanning racing history from 1907 to the 2000s. The museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, visit simeonemuseum.org.

Contact: William Murphy, Director of Communications and Digital Operations

Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum | 215-365-7233 | [email protected]

SOURCE Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum