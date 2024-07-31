Philadelphia Phillies Name Independence Blue Cross as the Team's First Official Jersey Patch Partner

"The Philadelphia Phillies bring Greater Philadelphia together, and from fans in the stands to stars on the field, wearing a Phillies jersey shows a love of the game and pride in our region," said Independence Blue Cross President and CEO Gregory E. Deavens. "IBX is proud to have our brand cemented in Phillies history, and we are excited for the new opportunities that this expanded partnership brings for our members, our customers, and the communities we serve."

This long-term agreement builds upon the decades-long partnership between both organizations, with IBX expanding upon its role as the Official Health Insurance Partner of the Phillies to become the team's first Official Jersey Patch sponsor. To signify this enhanced partnership, the iconic IBX blue logo will adorn the sleeve of each of the Phillies' team jerseys (home, away and City Connect). Additionally, the patch will be on the team's Spring Training and postseason jerseys.

"The Phillies were determined from the start to find the right pinnacle partner for our coveted jersey patch," said Phillies Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer John Middleton. "Independence Blue Cross has been stitched into the fabric of our community for more than 85 years and is as much of a hometown team as the Philadelphia Phillies. We are excited to celebrate IBX, an invaluable partner for nearly four decades, as our inaugural jersey patch sponsor."

The partnership will also expand beyond the game, as together, IBX and the Phillies utilize their platforms for future initiatives that will benefit fans, IBX members, associates, and the community at large. In this way, the two organizations will build on a longstanding partnership of support for nonprofits focused on important health issues that includes Project HOME, the American Cancer Society, ALS United Mid-Atlantic and the Mike Schmidt Stop Skin Cancer Initiative.

"I have been around for as long as IBX has been a partner with the Phillies, and the one constant through this time has been the level of commitment both organizations have to the community," said Phillies Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt. "I have witnessed first-hand the tremendous support IBX has provided for important health initiatives and causes, such as the Mike Schmidt Stop Skin Cancer Initiative. This continued collaboration between the Phillies and IBX will no doubt continue to be a win for our community."

The new partnership also has support from Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola, who will be teaming up with IBX and the Phillies to help make a difference for those battling ALS.

"Independence Blue Cross is the perfect partner for the Phillies," said Nola. "I'll be proud to wear the jersey patch on my sleeve, knowing how committed IBX is to the community, in particular their efforts to strike out ALS. I look forward to being a part of this important work to help those battling this awful disease."

Both organizations will collectively strive to improve the lives of those in the Philadelphia region through safe, fun and family-friendly events that encourage healthy habits and foster connections, while also creating new opportunities to spotlight and support businesses in the Philadelphia region.

In addition, IBX members and associates will have access to exclusive discounts on select Phillies tickets and merchandise. The suite level at Citizens Bank Park will be renamed the "Independence Blue Cross Suite Level," and IBX will also have sponsorship exclusivity within the health insurance category for the Phillies.

IBX, a valued partner of the Phillies since the team played at Veterans Stadium, will maintain its prominent, in-park presence at home games through signage and activations at Citizens Bank Park. Both organizations will also continue to team up for digital content and media opportunities. Other highlights include IBX being the presenting sponsor for numerous promotional events, such as the team's popular Senior Stroll the Bases.

About Independence Blue Cross

Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. For more than 85 years, IBX has been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities it serves.

