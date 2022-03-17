Philadelphia Realtor Maxwell Realty Co. Inc. Announces Two Luxury Condos for Sale at Chestnut Street Luxury Condominiums

PHILADELPHIA, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to move to Rittenhouse Square but can't find the perfect place? Luxury Rittenhouse Square realtor Maxwell Realty Co. Inc. is pleased to announce the Chestnut Street Luxury Condominiums has two luxury properties available for sale.

The Bedroom at 2207 Chestnut St., Floor 4 The Kitchen at 2207 Chestnut St., Floor 2

Located in Rittenhouse Square, 2207 Chestnut Street is a 6-story building within walking distance of Rittenhouse Square Park, the Museum District, and some of the top restaurants in the city. Each full-floor residence features a 10-year tax abatement, an assigned indoor parking space, spacious open floor plans, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Each residence has its own terrace and is equipped with a virtual doorman system.

Both available luxury condos have plentiful space for a growing family or for the urban professional. The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath condos feature over 3,000 square feet of space. Each property has a full gourmet kitchen complete with Sub-Zero refrigeration and wine storage, Wolf range, microwave, and coffee system, and custom-designed Italian cabinets by Scavolini. The master bedrooms have a Pianca walk-in closet system and the bathrooms are equipped with a radiant heating system by NuHeat.

Perhaps the greatest perk of living at 2207 Chestnut Street is the the10-year tax abatement. "The tax abatement not only helps the homeowner with their property tax but can help the community on whole," says Rittenhouse Square realtor Nancy Alperin. "Tax abatements allow the neighborhood to thrive with new business and new neighbors. By buying a condo at Chestnut Street Condominiums, you'll only see the property value increase as time progresses."

If you are interested in learning more about Chestnut Street Luxury Condominiums or would like to schedule a visit, please visit the website or call 215-546-6000.

About Maxwell Realty Co. Inc.

With unique expertise in luxury realty, Maxwell Realty has over $3 billion in real estate sold. Maxwell Realty's luxury realtors have made over 10,000 transactions across the Philadelphia region. In addition to the high-end properties it has for sale, Maxwell Realty also offers a wide variety of rental properties and commercial properties for businesses interested in expanding in the City of Brotherly Love.

To learn more about the real estate company, visit maxwellrealty.com .

