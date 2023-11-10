Philadelphia's Youth: Liguori Academy Cultivates Community Starting with Education

News provided by

Liguori Academy

10 Nov, 2023, 09:19 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On average, students spend 990 hours a year in school– more time than they spend at home, with family, or in extracurricular activities. What are we doing as leaders to guide and nurture our students during that time?

The Philadelphia school system has the highest truancy rate in the country. Kids are not even making it to school. During the pandemic, 48% (or 55,000) students dropped out of school completely. Many students fail before even entering the front doors. The opioid crisis, gun violence, and public safety issues are rampant in our neighborhoods and communities. Due to the never-ending city-wide violence in public space, parents don't even want their kids to use public transportation to get to school. Parents would rather see their children not attend school than "risk it" on public transit. 

So, the big question: what are we doing to create an environment where our students can feel safe?

At Liguori, we commit to meet our students at promise. Whatever the need, whatever the challenge, we believe their education is of the utmost importance and we work with them to find solutions to overcome challenges. Liguori has been operational for 6 years, graduated 4 classes of "Liguori Ready" high school seniors, and provided countless students with the socio-emotional skills to advance on their own after graduation. By securing consistent funding to provide an individualized experience to our students, Liguori is changing what it means to be a high school student in the City of Philadelphia.

Liguori has taken the reins and is leading the way by providing solutions that other schools are not willing to try. Are you looking to make a difference in the future of Philadelphia? Look to our students; they are our future.

Learn More about Liguori Academy at www.liguoriacademy.org.

Michael Marrone, Liguori Academy, President & Founder
Liguori Academy: [email protected] 
Media Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Liguori Academy

Also from this source

Dying to get a reservation at the infamous Kalaya? Don't miss this chance to dine with James Beard Award-Winning Chef, Kuhn Nok, where proceeds benefit Liguori Academy

Dying to get a reservation at the infamous Kalaya? Don't miss this chance to dine with James Beard Award-Winning Chef, Kuhn Nok, where proceeds benefit Liguori Academy

The Voi•áge Dinner Series is set to mesmerize the taste buds of food enthusiasts in Philadelphia, featuring an exquisite collaboration between two...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Children

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.