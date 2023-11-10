Philadelphia's Youth: Liguori Academy Cultivates Community Starting with Education

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On average, students spend 990 hours a year in school– more time than they spend at home, with family, or in extracurricular activities. What are we doing as leaders to guide and nurture our students during that time?

The Philadelphia school system has the highest truancy rate in the country. Kids are not even making it to school. During the pandemic, 48% (or 55,000) students dropped out of school completely. Many students fail before even entering the front doors. The opioid crisis, gun violence, and public safety issues are rampant in our neighborhoods and communities. Due to the never-ending city-wide violence in public space, parents don't even want their kids to use public transportation to get to school. Parents would rather see their children not attend school than "risk it" on public transit.

So, the big question: what are we doing to create an environment where our students can feel safe?

At Liguori, we commit to meet our students at promise. Whatever the need, whatever the challenge, we believe their education is of the utmost importance and we work with them to find solutions to overcome challenges. Liguori has been operational for 6 years, graduated 4 classes of "Liguori Ready" high school seniors, and provided countless students with the socio-emotional skills to advance on their own after graduation. By securing consistent funding to provide an individualized experience to our students, Liguori is changing what it means to be a high school student in the City of Philadelphia.

Liguori has taken the reins and is leading the way by providing solutions that other schools are not willing to try. Are you looking to make a difference in the future of Philadelphia? Look to our students; they are our future.

