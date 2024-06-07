Philanthropic Partners Unite to Advocate for Immigrant Inclusion in California Budget

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As California's legislative leaders are finalizing our state budget, and as we commemorate Immigrant Heritage Month, a coalition of philanthropic organizations are urging policymakers to uphold key programs benefiting immigrants in this year's proposal. In a letter submitted to lawmakers this week, the coalition expressed deep concern about the negative impact the May revision would have on immigrant communities and emphasized the importance of preserving critical programs that protect the wellbeing of all Californians, regardless of immigration status.

"It is imperative that we maintain our steadfast dedication to equity and inclusion for our most vulnerable Californians," said Miguel Santana, President & CEO of the California Community Foundation. "These programs aren't merely line items in a budget; they are lifelines for millions of immigrant neighbors and their families."

In their letter addressed to Governor Newsom, Speaker Rivas, Pro Tem McGuire, Assemblymember Gabriel, and Senator Wiener, the coalition underscored the significant progress made in immigrant inclusion under the state's leadership over the past decade. They highlighted initiatives such as the expansion of Medi-Cal to undocumented Californians and the California Food Assistance Program, which have been crucial in addressing the needs of immigrant communities.

The coalition also emphasized how the progress made over the last decade is jeopardized by the detrimental effects of the proposed cuts and delays to essential programs outlined in the May revision. These include reductions in funding for In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) benefits, California State University Immigration Legal Services, the Rapid Response Fund, and delays in the expansion of the California Food Assistance Program. Such measures, if implemented, could harm the health, legal protections, and food security of millions of immigrant Californians.

The coalition is calling on legislative leaders to prioritize justice, equity, and full inclusion for all Californians in the budget decision-making process. They are emphasizing the importance of inclusive investments and bold protections to prevent widening inequality and ensure the long-term resiliency of the state.

Read full letter below:

https://www.calfund.org/wp-content/uploads/CCF-Community-Foundations-Letter-to-State-Leadership.pdf

The California Community Foundation (CCF) has served as a public, charitable organization for Los Angeles County since 1915. Its mission is to lead positive systemic change that strengthens Los Angeles communities. CCF stewards $2.3 billion in assets and manages 1,900 charitable foundations, funds and legacies. For more information, please visit www.calfund.org.

Contact: Press Office, California Community Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE California Community Foundation