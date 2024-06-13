Philanthropist Christina Lewis Launches Beatrice Advisors, a Multifamily Office for the Next Generation

Beatrice aims to modernize and make high-quality wealth management services more accessible

Appoints Meredith Bowen as President and Chief Investment Officer

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Beatrice Advisors ("Beatrice") an independent, woman- and minority-owned multi-family office, announced its official launch. Founded by Christina Lewis, Vice Chair of the Reginald F. Lewis Foundation and founder of private investment family office BFO21, Beatrice is the first and only Black woman-owned multi-family office. The firm provides high-quality financial services to a new generation of wealthy individuals and families with the goal of making wealth management more accessible.

Christina Lewis portrait

"With a mission-oriented approach and unique technology, we are focused on empowering the next era of high-net-worth individuals who have different needs than their predecessors," said Christina Lewis. "Beatrice builds on the legacy of my father, Reginald Lewis, the first African American to build a billion-dollar company, as well as the work of my mother, Filipino-born American businesswoman and philanthropist Loida Lewis, as we aim to close the wealth gap by modernizing the wealth management industry."

Offering a single-family office experience to clients at scale, Beatrice strives to provide solutions to those who are historically unadvised or under-advised to expand the demographics of wealth. The firm currently offers three key services: (1) Investment Management, (2) Client Advisory, and Financial Planning and (3) Proprietary Investments. Beatrice plans to expand its offerings over time.

The firm's innovative and tech-enabled approach empowers clients by tailoring investments around their individual goals. Clients have access to a personalized dashboard that provides a single, unified view of their entire investment portfolio and assets. With Beatrice's research technology fully integrated within its client portfolio technology, the office can leverage its capabilities to customize and scale investment research across portfolios.

Meredith Bowen will serve as Beatrice's President and Chief Investment Officer (CIO), and brings extensive experience in managing client allocations, investment portfolios, analyzing investments and building leading technology solutions. Meredith previously served as a Partner at Seven Bridges Advisors, where she worked with many families to address the investment complexities that come from inherited, generational and institutional wealth. As part of her role as President and CIO, Meredith will oversee Beatrice's investment strategies, asset allocation, client engagement, and the expansion of its suite of investment opportunities and partners.

"Meeting clients where they are now, and where they will be tomorrow, while providing them with a new level of autonomy is what makes Beatrice's offering exciting," said Meredith Bowen, Beatrice's President and CIO. "Christina has demonstrated a unique ability to ignite meaningful change and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with her and the team on building a truly differentiated set of solutions for our clients."

In addition to Meredith Bowen, Michael Hymes has joined Beatrice's executive team as Managing Director and Head of Client Advisory. As a wealth advisor, Michael brings extensive experience working with highly sophisticated families, and will lead Beatrice's Client Advisory and Financial Planning practices. Michael previously served as a Vice President and Financial Advisor at Shufro, Rose & Co. At Beatrice, Michael will oversee client engagements to understand, protect, and develop client wealth through strategic planning approaches and techniques.

About Beatrice Advisors

Beatrice is a modern, inclusive, and innovative multi-family office (MFO), with a strategic focus on next-generation and under-advised wealth (entrepreneurs, women, diverse individuals and families, heirs). Beatrice provides integrated wealth management in a welcoming environment, helping clients and families prosper in line with their values for generations. To learn more about Beatrice, visit beatriceadvisors.com .

SOURCE Beatrice Advisors