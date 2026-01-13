Philatron Showcases Advanced Heavy-Duty & Commercial Trucking Cable Systems at Roady's Annual Conference & Meeting 2026

Philatron International

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philatron, a U.S.-based, veteran-owned manufacturer of custom electrical wire and cable, announced today that it will exhibit at the Roady's Annual Conference & Meeting 2026. Philatron will showcase its Heavy-Duty Trucking ABS Cables and Coiled Airlines at Booth #407 at the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa.

Philatron’s Stallion™ Coiled Air Lines.
7 Way Truck Trailer ABS Coiled Cable
Philatron's products are built for fleets, OEMs, and service providers that rely on consistent performance in demanding environments and extreme conditions from -70°F to +400°F, helping customers compete on reliability and longevity. Our heavy-duty trucking solutions support braking reliability, tractor-trailer air connections, and overall fleet safety, helping reduce socket wear, corrosion, drag, vibration, downtime and maintenance costs.

Philatron to Feature Heavy-Duty Cable Solutions at Roady's show at Booth #407:

  • Dates: January 19–21, 2026
  • Location: JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa, Las Vegas, NV
  • Booth: #407

Featuring:

  • Heavy-Duty ABS Power Cables: DOT Certified and designed for reliable signal performance, corrosion proof design with indestructible XENOY plugs, and durability in Class 7–8 trucking applications.
  • SAE-Compliant Coiled Power Airlines: Flexible, kink-resistant designs built for frequent coupling and long service life.
  • Custom-to-Specification Manufacturing: Application-specific designs that support OEM requirements and distributor value.

About Philatron Wire & Cable

Philatron Wire & Cable is a veteran-owned, U.S. manufacturer specializing in custom-engineered electrical wire and cable for heavy-duty and commercial trucking applications. Working closely with distributors and service partners, Philatron delivers American-manufactured, durable cable solutions built with skilled workmanship and certified to ISO and IATF quality management standards, along with additional industry and compliance certifications. Philatron designs and manufactures application-specific cable solutions that enhance performance, reliability, and profitability—engineering products competitors cannot offer.

For more information, visit:
https://www.philatron.com/

SOURCE Philatron International

