Philatron Expands U.S. Manufacturing Capacity to Support the Surging Demand for High-Performance Data Center Cabling & A.I. Infrastructure

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global data centers race to scale for AI, cloud computing, and hyperscale storage, Philatron Wire & Cable announces an expanded domestic manufacturing initiative dedicated to supplying next-generation power and connectivity cable systems engineered specifically for modern data center architecture.

"Every megawatt added to a data hall demands cabling that performs flawlessly," said Phil Ramos Jr., CEO of Philatron. "We are scaling our American production capabilities so data centers can scale theirs—with full confidence and zero compromise."

A New Generation of Data Center Cabling Made in America

Philatron's enhanced manufacturing line focuses on precision-engineered, heavy-amperage cable technologies purpose-built for AI clusters, GPU farms, liquid-cooled racks, and modular container deployments. These designs provide:

High-Flex Architecture for accelerated installation and reduced routing resistance in dense cable trays

for accelerated installation and reduced routing resistance in dense cable trays Thermal Optimization that supports high-load, high-temperature environments typical of AI and HPC power distribution

that supports high-load, high-temperature environments typical of AI and HPC power distribution Electromagnetic Stability for facilities requiring clean power delivery to sensitive compute systems

for facilities requiring clean power delivery to sensitive compute systems Scalable Conductor Formats ranging from mid-gauge systems for edge nodes to large-format copper for utility-scale server halls

ranging from mid-gauge systems for edge nodes to large-format copper for utility-scale server halls Environmental Hardening Options including oil-resistant, moisture-barrier, and sunlight-resistant constructions for indoor and outdoor raceway integration

This expansion further strengthens Philatron's role as one of the nation's only fully vertically integrated cable manufacturers, delivering speed, customization, and total U.S. supply chain control.

Why Data Centers Are Choosing Philatron

Philatron's cabling platforms are engineered to support the power-intensive era of artificial intelligence:

Rapid Deployment Capability



Accelerated production cycles deliver essential cabling faster than traditional suppliers—keeping construction schedules on track and computational clusters online.



Mission-Critical Reliability



All cabling is manufactured under strict U.S. quality controls with UL, NEC, ISO, and IATF compliance to support Tier III and Tier IV facilities.



High-Density Performance



Optimized conductor stranding and engineered insulation materials allow for tight-radius bends, easier overhead-tray routing, and lower installation labor.



Configurable U.S. Customization



Data center operators can specify conductor types, insulation chemistry, environmental protection levels, and performance ratings to match their exact electrical design.

Supporting America's Digital Infrastructure

Philatron's new initiative complements the company's 51-year legacy of American manufacturing excellence and reinforces its commitment to supplying industries at the heart of national innovation—including AI, aerospace, automotive, and defense.

"As the demand for compute accelerates, America needs domestic partners capable of scaling with it," said Phil Ramos Jr., CEO of Philatron. "Philatron is fully equipped—and fully committed—to powering the next generation of data-driven infrastructure."

Philatron, Your Data Center Partner!

Headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, Philatron Wire & Cable is a premier U.S. manufacturer of innovative rapid production turnaround wire and cable solutions. Certified to ISO and IATF standards, Philatron serves industries ranging from industrial and automotive to aerospace and defense. With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to American quality, Philatron is the trusted partner powering tomorrow's infrastructure.

SOURCE Philatron International