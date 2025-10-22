Philatron Wire & Cable to Showcase Next-Generation Liquid-Cooled EV Fast Charging Cables at CharIN North America Testival & Conference

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Philatron Wire & Cable, a premier U.S. manufacturer of high-performance wire and cable solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the CharIN North America Testival & Conference, taking place November 4–6, 2025, at the Glen Ivy Golf Club in Corona, California. Attendees are invited to experience Philatron's live Exhibit and Testing Demonstration, featuring the company's most advanced electric vehicle (EV) fast charging cable technologies, engineered for superior performance, safety, and flexibility.

Showcasing Cutting-Edge EV Charging Innovation

With EV adoption accelerating worldwide, the demand for faster, safer, and more efficient charging infrastructure continues to grow. Philatron will highlight its custom silicone liquid-cooled EV cables—a breakthrough in fast-charging technology—alongside other innovations built for next-generation EV applications. Key products on display include:

High-Performance Extra Flexible Subzero EV Charging Cables : Designed for maximum flexibility and durability in extreme temperatures, offering resistance to abrasion, chemicals, flame, water, and ozone.

: Designed for maximum flexibility and durability in extreme temperatures, offering resistance to abrasion, chemicals, flame, water, and ozone. UL-Listed TYPE EVJE 300V and TYPE EVE 600V/1000V Power Cables: Certified to meet the industry's highest safety and performance standards for reliable energy delivery across residential, commercial, and fleet charging systems.

Supporting the Future of Ultra-Fast Charging

As ultra-fast charging networks expand across North America, Philatron's innovative cable designs ensure optimal performance and heat dissipation for high-current applications. The company's engineering expertise supports the global transition to clean, efficient, and sustainable mobility, empowering EV manufacturers, station developers, and utilities to achieve faster charge times with uncompromising safety.

A Legacy of Quality, Innovation, and American Manufacturing

An ISO and IATF Certified Quality Manufacturer, Philatron upholds the highest standards in product design and production. Its participation in CharIN's Testival underscores a steadfast commitment to advancing clean energy and sustainable transportation solutions through American-made innovation.

About Philatron Wire & Cable

Celebrating over 51+ years of excellence, Philatron Wire & Cable stands as a leader in U.S. manufacturing, providing a full range of wire and cable products proudly Made in America. The company's capabilities include delivering custom-engineered solutions that meet the highest standards of quality, safety, performance, and reliability.

CharIN 2025 Conference:

https://www.charin.global/events/charin-testival-conference-north-america-2025-california/

SOURCE Philatron International